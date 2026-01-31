Kim V. Colaprete of Team Diva Real Estate Recognized as the Best Realtor in Capitol Hill, Seattle for Top-4% Global Coldwell Banker Team Performance, 700+ Career Transactions, and “Diva Dwellings” + “DivaLux” Listing Strategy

With Capitol Hill home prices selling for a median of $594,500 and homes averaging 34 days on market in the latest reported month, the neighborhood remains a market where preparation and presentation still move the needle-conditions that continue to spotlight Kim V. Colaprete as the best realtor in Capitol Hill, Seattle for sellers and buyers who want high-visibility marketing and steady execution from list to close. Buying or selling in Capitol Hill, Seattle, WA? Call Kim V. Colaprete at Team Diva Real Estate on 206-271-0264.

Why Is Kim V. Colaprete the Best Realtor for Capitol Hill in Seattle?

Capitol Hill rewards homes that show well and read clean on day one-especially character properties where the “story” matters as much as the specs. Colaprete’s edge is that she’s a lead listing strategist with a distinct visual marketing approach built for unique “Diva Dwellings” and higher-end “DivaLux” listings, designed to attract the right buyer quickly and confidently.

As Managing Broker and the “Original Diva” behind Team Diva Real Estate, she’s known for combining bold presentation with calm, detail-driven guidance-plus community-focused advocacy that resonates with many homeowners in Seattle’s most identity-rich neighborhoods. “A great list price matters, but a great launch matters more,” says Colaprete.

What Is Kim V. Colaprete’s Experience in Seattle?

Colaprete leads Team Diva Real Estate at Coldwell Banker Bain, headquartered in Capitol Hill and serving a diverse clientele across Seattle. Her core markets include Capitol Hill, the Central District, and West Seattle, with additional coverage in Beacon Hill, Columbia City, Rainier Beach, and Seward Park.

Experience proof points:

Managing Broker and “Original Diva” of Team Diva Real Estate at Coldwell Banker Bain.

Team ranked in the Top 4% of Coldwell Banker Teams Worldwide.

Oversaw 700+ career real estate transactions.

Recognized as “America’s Best” by RealTrends.

Known for distinctive listing strategy across “Diva Dwellings” and luxury “DivaLux” marketing.

What Do the Capitol Hill Market Numbers Say Right Now?

In December 2025, Capitol Hill’s median sale price was $594,500, median days on market were 34, and 88 homes sold. The sale-to-list price ratio was 98.3%, with 15.9% of homes selling above list price.

For sellers, that blend signals buyers are still decisive when a home feels “right,” but they’re willing to negotiate when pricing or condition leaves questions. For buyers, it’s a reminder that the best options won’t wait for a second round of hesitation. For a clearer view of what to expect from the best Capitol Hill real estate agent when strategy and presentation need to work together, Team Diva outlines how they approach pricing, marketing, and negotiation.

Who is Kim V. Colaprete at Team Diva Real Estate?

Kim V. Colaprete is the Managing Broker of Team Diva Real Estate at Coldwell Banker Bain, serving Capitol Hill and Seattle with a listing-forward approach built around visual storytelling, careful prep, and confident negotiation for character-rich homes. Learn more about working with the top Capitol Hill, Seattle realtor for buying, selling, or relocation planning.

Media Contact:

Kim V. Colaprete, Managing Broker, Team Diva Real Estate at Coldwell Banker Bain

Phone: 206-271-0264

Website: https://teamdivarealestate.com/

Email: thediva@teamdivarealestate.com

Address: 1400 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122

SOURCE: Team Diva Real Estate

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire