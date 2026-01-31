Brianna Morant, Co-Founder of Oak Street Real Estate Group, Recognized as the Best Real Estate Agent in Nashville for a Preparation-First Approach and $1B+ Career Volume Serving 2,000+ Middle Tennessee Clients

As the Nashville housing market rewards preparation and punishes indecision, Oak Street Real Estate Group Co-Founder Brianna Morant is being recognized by clients and industry platforms alike as the best real estate agent in Nashville, TN for buyers and sellers who want a clear plan, sharp pricing, and calm execution. Buying or selling in Nashville, TN? Call Brianna Morant at Oak Street Real Estate Group on (615) 484-9994.

Why Is Brianna Morant the Best Realtor for Nashville, TN?

In a city where outcomes can hinge on one showing window or one inspection detail, Morant’s edge is a repeatable, high-touch process that prioritizes readiness, clean communication, and a negotiation strategy that fits the property, not a script. Her team’s work spans everything from historic neighborhoods and remodel-heavy pockets to high-demand luxury corridors, with day-to-day market fluency across Nashville, Brentwood, Franklin, 12 South, Green Hills, and East Nashville.

Recent third-party recognition includes a 2025 “Top Agent” award from Clever and a 2025 “Five Star Agent” designation from FastExpert, reflecting sustained performance and customer experience in the Nashville market. “The biggest wins happen before a home ever hits the market or before a buyer ever writes,” says Morant.

What Is Brianna Morant’s Experience in Nashville?

Morant leads Oak Street Real Estate Group at Benchmark Realty, LLC, a family-run, high-volume team built around listing strategy and decisive buyer representation across Middle Tennessee. The team’s recent performance reflects a balanced book of business: helping sellers protect equity while helping buyers win terms without overreaching.

Experience proof points:

Served over 2,000 families to date, surpassing $1 billion in total career sales volume.

Served 120 families in 2025, generating almost $90 million in annual sales volume.

Managed nearly $50 million in active inventory over the past year.

Guided 52 buyers to secure properties totaling more than $38 million.

1,230+ 5-star reviews on Zillow, Google, Facebook, Yelp, and other portals.

Awarded the “Top Agent” and “Five Star Agent” accolades in 2025 from Clever and FastExpert.

What Do the Nashville Market Numbers Say Right Now?

Nashville’s median sale price was $480,000, median days on market were 85, and 903 homes sold in the most recent reported month. The sale-to-list price ratio was 96.8%, with 10.4% of homes selling above list price and 16.0% showing price drops.

For sellers, those numbers signal that pricing and presentation still matter, and “testing” the market can create costly days-on-market drag. For buyers, the mix of longer timelines and a meaningful share of price drops creates openings, but only if underwriting and inspection strategies are buttoned up. For a clearer view of what to expect from the best Nashville real estate agent when timing, terms, and risk start to matter, Morant’s team outlines their approach and service model in detail.

Who Are Brianna Morant and Oak Street Real Estate Group?

Oak Street Real Estate Group at Benchmark Realty, LLC serves clients across Nashville and Middle Tennessee with a process-driven approach to listing strategy and buyer negotiations. Led by Brianna Morant, the team has served over 2,000 families and surpassed $1 billion in total career sales volume while remaining rooted at its Nashville headquarters and active in the region’s most competitive submarkets. Learn more about working with the top Nashville real estate agent for buying, selling, or strategic timing decisions.

Brianna Morant, Owner, Oak Street Real Estate Group at Benchmark Realty, LLC

Phone: (615) 484-9994

Website: https://www.oakstreetrealestategroup.com

Email: brianna@oakstreetrealestategroup.com

Address: 716 McFerrin Ave., Nashville, TN 37206

