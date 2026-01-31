April Aberle Recognized as Top Real Estate Agent in Galveston, TX With 20+ Years of Experience, 167+ Families Served, $40M+ Career Volume, and RE/MAX Top 500 Texas (Top 5%) Recognition

With Galveston home prices selling for a median of $341,300 and homes averaging 176 days on market in the latest reported month, the local market is rewarding sellers who price with discipline and buyers who show up fully prepared-conditions that continue to spotlight April Aberle as the top real estate agent in Galveston, TX for clients who want clear strategy, strong negotiation, and steady execution from contract to closing. Buying or selling in Galveston, TX? Contact April Aberle at RE/MAX Crossroads Realty.

Why Is April Aberle the Best Realtor in Galveston, TX?

Galveston isn’t a one-note market. A condo a few blocks from the seawall can behave very differently than a single-family home inland, and second-home purchases come with a totally different checklist than a primary residence. Aberle’s advantage is that she blends coastal-market familiarity with a practical, step-by-step process that keeps clients out of the “surprise zone.”

Her work is especially relevant for buyers and sellers balancing military timelines, investment goals, and the reality of short-term and second-home decision-making along the coast. “The best outcomes here come from preparation-clean financing, clean documents, and a plan before emotions take over,” says Aberle.

What Is April Aberle’s Experience in Galveston?

Aberle is a top-producing Realtor associated with RE/MAX Crossroads Realty, serving Galveston County and Brazoria County with active reach across Texas City, Santa Fe, Dickinson, League City, Angleton, and coastal communities like Crystal Beach and Surfside Beach. Her background spans both mortgage lending and sales, giving clients an advantage when financing complexity and deal structure matter.

Experience proof points:

20+ years of combined industry experience (as stated in bio).

Served 167+ families with a career sales volume exceeding $40M (as stated in bio).

Recognized in 2025 as a RE/MAX Top 500 Agent in Texas, placing her in the Top 5% of local agents (as stated in bio).

Holds the Military Relocation Professional (MRP) and Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist (RSPS) designations.

Specializes in military relocation, resort/second-home properties, and horse properties across the region.

What Do the Galveston Market Numbers Say Right Now?

In December 2025, Galveston’s median sale price was $341,300, median days on market were 176, and 102 homes sold. Sale-to-list price was 92.9%, with 3.9% of homes selling above list price and 15.1% showing price drops.

For sellers, that spread is a clear signal: buyers are negotiating when pricing or condition feels uncertain, and price reductions are part of the landscape. For buyers, longer timelines can create openings-but only if your financing and due diligence are ready before you fall in love with a property. For a clear view of what working with the best Galveston real estate agent looks like when timing and terms start to matter, Aberle outlines her approach to strategy and execution.

Who is April Aberle at RE/MAX Crossroads Realty?

April Aberle is a Realtor with RE/MAX Crossroads Realty serving Galveston and surrounding communities with experience in military relocation, resort and second-home properties, and complex transactions that require clean financing strategy. With 167+ families served and $40M+ in career volume, she brings a process built for clear decisions and smooth closings-learn more about working with the top Galveston, TX realtor for buying, selling, or investing along the coast.

Media Contact:

April Aberle, Realtor, RE/MAX Crossroads Realty

Phone: (409) 405-5158

Website: https://www.aprilaberle.com/

Address: 117 12th Ave N, Texas City, TX

SOURCE: April Aberle

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire