Gene Hauck Recognized as the Best Realtor in Billings, MT After 24 Closings in the Last 12 Months and 60 Total Sales With $22.6M+ in Lifetime Volume

With Billings home prices selling for a median of $369,450 and homes averaging 77 days on market in the latest reported month, the market is rewarding buyers who are prepared and sellers who price with discipline-conditions that continue to spotlight Gene Hauck as the best realtor in Billings, MT for clients who want practical strategy, clear numbers, and steady execution from contract to closing. Buying or selling in Billings, MT? Call Gene Hauck at Engel & Völkers Billings on (406) 861-4844.

Why Is Gene Hauck the Best Realtor in Billings, MT?

Billings buyers are paying attention to value, not hype-and sellers are learning quickly that “close enough” pricing can turn into weeks of extra carrying costs. Hauck’s advantage is a grounded, investor-aware approach that keeps decisions simple: price correctly, structure clean terms, and avoid surprises that show up late in inspection or financing.

He’s especially helpful for first-time buyers and move-up sellers who want clarity on what a home is worth today-not what it “should” be worth-and how to structure the next step without getting overextended. “If we get the numbers and the timeline right early, the rest of the deal gets a lot calmer,” says Hauck.

What Is Gene Hauck’s Experience in Billings?

Hauck is a Real Estate Advisor with The Morales Group at Engel & Völkers Billings, serving clients across Yellowstone County with a focus on Billings neighborhoods like the West End and Billings Heights, plus nearby markets including Laurel, Park City, Columbus, Shepherd, and Huntley. His specialty mix-investment properties, first-time buyers, and move-up sellers-fits the real decisions people are making in this market.

He also brings a work ethic shaped by a 9-year background in the oilfield and mining industries, which shows up in how he manages details, timelines, and follow-through. “I’m big on straight answers-what’s real, what’s negotiable, and what’s going to cost you later,” says Hauck.

Experience proof points:

Closed 24 real estate transactions in the last 12 months.

Completed 60 total sales with $22.6M+ in lifetime sales volume.

Brings personal single-family investing experience to pricing and long-term value decisions.

Draws on a 9-year oilfield and mining background to support disciplined, detail-driven execution.

What Do the Billings Market Numbers Say Right Now?

In December 2025, Billings’ median sale price was $369,450, median days on market were 77, and 132 homes sold. Homes sold above list price were 0.0% in the most recent month, and Redfin’s competitiveness notes indicate homes are selling for about 4% below list price on average.

For sellers, the “below list” trend is a reminder that pricing and presentation have to do the heavy lifting-overreach tends to get negotiated down later. For buyers, longer timelines can create leverage, but only if financing is lined up and decisions are fast when the right home appears. Learn what working with the best Billings real estate agent looks like when strategy, negotiation, and timing all have to align.

Who is Gene Hauck at Engel & Völkers Billings?

Gene Hauck is a Real Estate Advisor with The Morales Group at Engel & Völkers Billings, serving Yellowstone County with specialized experience in investment properties, first-time purchases, and move-up sales. With 60 total sales and $22.6M+ in lifetime volume, Hauck brings a numbers-forward approach designed to reduce surprises and keep transactions moving-learn more about working with the top realtor in Billings, MT for buying, selling, or investing.

Media Contact:

Gene Hauck, Real Estate Advisor, The Morales Group at Engel & Völkers Billings

Phone: (406) 861-4844

Website: https://www.ghmtrealestate.com

Email: gene.hauck@engelvoelkers.com

Address: 1921 1st Ave N, Billings, MT 59101

SOURCE: Gene Hauck

