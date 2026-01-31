Kim Gifford Recognized as the Best Realtor in Bethel, CT With 22+ Years of Experience, 620+ Closed Transactions, and Specialized Candlewood Lake Waterfront Expertise

With more than 22 years of industry experience and over 620 total career real estate transactions, Global Luxury Property Specialist Kim Gifford is earning a reputation as the best realtor in Bethel, CT for clients who want clear guidance, strong positioning, and steady negotiation from first showing to closing. Buying or selling in Bethel, CT? Call Kim Gifford at Coldwell Banker Realty on (203) 770-6038.

Why Is Kim Gifford the Best Realtor for Bethel CT?

Bethel buyers and sellers don’t just need someone who knows the comps; they need an agent who understands how small details change outcomes in a tight local market. Gifford brings a “neighborhood expert” mindset to every step, with specialized experience across luxury residential sales, first-time homebuyer representation, relocation moves, and waterfront properties tied to the Candlewood Lake area.

Her approach is grounded in local knowledge and the realities of how homes actually get selected, negotiated, and inspected in Western Connecticut. “If you’re not ready before you tour or list, Bethel will charge you for it-usually in time or price,” says Gifford.

What Is Kim Gifford’s Experience in Bethel?

Gifford is a designated Global Luxury Property Specialist associated with Coldwell Banker Realty, with a long track record advising clients across Northern Fairfield County. While her brokerage is headquartered in Danbury, her work regularly extends into Bethel and nearby towns where buyers compare inventory, commute patterns, and property types week to week.

She’s known for navigating the nuances that come with lake-area properties, higher-end listings, and relocation timelines-without losing the practical details that keep a deal together.

Over 22 years of professional industry experience.

Successfully closed over 620 total career real estate transactions.

Managed approximately 16 sales in the last 12 months alone.

Specializes in luxury residential sales, first-time homebuyer representation, and waterfront properties.

Lifelong Connecticut residency used to provide deep local context and market guidance.

What Do the Bethel Market Numbers Say Right Now?

In December 2025, Bethel’s median sale price was $580,000, median days on market were 57, and 17 homes sold. Bethel’s sale-to-list price ratio was 102.7%, with 70.6% of homes selling above list price and 20.0% showing price drops.

For sellers, that mix is a reminder that the right prep and pricing can still create urgency, especially when a home shows well and the offer terms are clean. For buyers, it signals you can’t wait until after the showing to get serious-because many deals get decided quickly once the best homes hit the market. For a clearer view of what working with the best Bethel, CT real estate agent looks like when terms, timing, and competitive pressure start to matter, Gifford outlines her process and local focus in one place.

Who is Kim Gifford at Coldwell Banker Realty?

Kim Gifford is a REALTOR® and Global Luxury Property Specialist with Coldwell Banker Realty, serving clients across Bethel and Northern Fairfield County with specialized experience in luxury homes, first-time purchases, relocation, and Candlewood Lake-area waterfront properties. With more than 22 years in the business and 620+ closed transactions, she brings a proven, process-driven approach backed by Coldwell Banker’s global reach-learn more about working with the top Bethel, CT realtor for a purchase, sale, or market-timing plan.

