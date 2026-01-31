Kristina Allan Recognized as the Best Real Estate Agent in Lake Las Vegas, NV With Top 1% Nevada Status, 48 Closings and $25.2M+ Sold in 24 Months, and “Triple-Threat” Realtor + Appraiser + Mortgage Loan Officer Expertise

With Lake Las Vegas home prices selling for a median of $604,500 and homes averaging 132 days on market in the latest reported month, today’s market is rewarding sellers who price with precision and buyers who show up fully prepared-conditions that continue to spotlight Kristina Allan as the best real estate agent Lake Las Vegas, NV for clients who want a full-spectrum strategy across valuation, financing, and negotiation. Buying or selling in Lake Las Vegas, NV? Call Kristina Allan at Platinum Real Estate Professionals on (702) 302-2108.

Why Is Kristina Allan the Best Real Estate Agent in Lake Las Vegas, NV?

Lake Las Vegas buyers aren’t just buying a home-they’re buying a lifestyle and a long-term balance sheet. HOA rules, community dynamics, and the reality of what a property will appraise for can change the deal quickly, especially in luxury waterfront and golf course neighborhoods where the “right” number is often a narrow target.

Allan’s advantage is rare: she operates as a Realtor, Licensed Real Estate Appraiser, and Mortgage Loan Officer-so every decision is filtered through value, lending reality, and leverage, not guesswork. “In Lake Las Vegas, the win is pricing and terms that hold up under appraisal, underwriting, and negotiation-before the emotions kick in,” says Allan.

What Is Kristina Allan’s Experience in Lake Las Vegas?

Allan is a distinguished Realtor with Platinum Real Estate Professionals and the founder of KALLANLVRE, serving Lake Las Vegas and Henderson with additional reach across Summerlin, North Las Vegas, and the greater Las Vegas Valley. Her focus includes luxury waterfront estates, golf course homes, and new construction-markets where accuracy on valuation and financing structure can materially change outcomes.

Experience proof points:

Founder of KALLANLVRE at Platinum Real Estate Professionals.

Operates as a Realtor, Licensed Real Estate Appraiser, and Mortgage Loan Officer (“triple-threat” expertise).

Reached the Top 1% of Nevada Real Estate Professionals.

Closed 48 transactions totaling $25.2M+ in sales volume over the last 24 months.

What Do the Lake Las Vegas Market Numbers Say Right Now?

In December 2025, Lake Las Vegas’ median sale price was $604,500, median days on market were 132, and 76 homes sold. The sale-to-list price ratio was 96.2%, with 5.3% of homes selling above list price.

For sellers, that sale-to-list gap is a clear signal that pricing and presentation must be tight to avoid chasing the market. For buyers, longer timelines can create openings-but only if financing and due diligence are ready to move when the right property appears. Learn what working with the best Lake Las Vegas real estate agent looks like when valuation and lending strategy are built into the plan from the start.

Who is Kristina Allan at Platinum Real Estate Professionals?

Kristina Allan is a Realtor with Platinum Real Estate Professionals and founder of KALLANLVRE, serving Lake Las Vegas, Henderson, and the broader Las Vegas Valley with specialization in luxury waterfront estates, golf course homes, and new construction. With “triple-threat” credentials as a Realtor, Licensed Appraiser, and Mortgage Loan Officer, she helps clients make clearer decisions and execute with fewer surprises-learn more about working with the top Lake Las Vegas, NV realtor for buying, selling, or investment planning.

