The Best Event Opens Singapore’s Biggest Web3 and F1 Week With AFTERDARK

With more than 2,500 already signed up, The Best Event confirms the complete lineup for AFTERDARK on October 5 at Capitol Theatre: Topic headlines, joined by Tujamo, Jade Rasif, Ariel Estrella, Kim Sane, and more!

The Best Event: AFTERDARK kicks off Singapore’s biggest week in Web3. A full week of conferences, deals, and side events is about to take over the city, and it starts with a real night out: an international DJ lineup, a legendary venue, and the same crowd that’s about to be everywhere in town for the next seven days. One week out, sign-ups have already crossed more than 2,000, GA is almost sold out and VIP passes are now very limited in stocks. that a sellout is in sight, and the lineup’s locked in: Topic headlines at Capitol Theatre, right before Token2049 and the Singapore Grand Prix take over the city.

“We built AFTERDARK because the panel ending was not the only reason people flew in,” said Tobias Bauer, Co-Founder of The Best Event and GP at TBV. “Everyone’s still in the same city, still in the mode, still talking. We just wanted to give that energy somewhere to go after dark.”

The Lineup

Headliner: Topic

The German producer built his catalogue around what he calls emotional dance music, and counts more than 19 million monthly Spotify listeners. His 2019 collaboration with A7S, “Breaking Me,” has passed 6.6 billion streams, and he followed it with “I Adore You” alongside HUGEL, Arash, and Daecolm. His sound moves between emotional dance, house, and Afro-house.

Also performing

Tujamo produced “Boneless” with Steve Aoki and Chris Lake, the electro-house record that sold more than a million copies and went gold in the US. Add “Drop That Low (When I Dip),” “Dr. Who!,” and remixes for Justin Bieber, David Guetta, Tiësto, and Skrillex & Diplo, and it’s more than a decade of dancefloor staples. With over a billion Spotify streams, 2.6 million monthly listeners, and 15 Beatport No. 1s, Tujamo has played main stages including Tomorrowland, Untold Festival in Romania, Parookaville, Neversea, Sunrise Festival in Poland, Lollapalooza Berlin, MAYDAY, and Ushuaïa in Ibiza.

Ariel Estrella doesn’t just play Afro house, she builds a set around it: melodic, hypnotic, percussion-driven, the kind that turns a dancefloor into one moving body. More than 100,000 followers and 42,000 monthly Spotify listeners follow her from stages in over 30 countries, including Cafe Del Mar Phuket, Maya Beach Club, and sunrise sets in Sicily, with sets that have drawn millions of views online, including one filmed in Manhattan. Singapore is next.

Jade Rasif has been part of Singapore’s nightlife scene since 2014, known for high-energy, open-format sets that move between EDM, house, hip hop, and trap. Ranked among Asia’s top female DJs, she has played major stages across Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines, and brings home-turf energy to Capitol Theatre this October, backed by more than 631,000 followers.

Kim Sane is a London-based techno and tech house DJ and producer who has played across three continents, with sets at Ultra Music Festival, Untold Dubai, E11EVEN Miami, Ministry of Sound, and XOYO. He’s also played the Full Moon Party in Thailand, plus stages in Bali, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Manila’s &FRIENDS Festival alongside Zedd and Seven Lions.

And more DJs to be announced.

The Experience

The night runs in three parts. VIP Networking opens the evening from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, access limited to VIP ticket holders. At 8:00pm, doors open for General Admission, kicking off the KOL Award Ceremony, hosted with KOL Capital, which recognizes the KOLs and thought leaders who’ve spent the year guiding, supporting, and inspiring the Web3 community, in front of hundreds of them gathered in Singapore for the week. Once that wraps, the Main Event takes over, with Topic, Tujamo, Jade Rasif, Ariel Estrella, and Kim Sane.

The Venue

AFTERDARK is held at Capitol Theatre, Singapore’s restored art deco landmark, minutes from Marina Bay Sands. The venue has previously hosted private and bespoke performances from artists including Calum Scott, Ed Sheeran, The Darkness, Eric Prydz, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Passenger, Tinashe, and Yungblud. The Best Event is planning for a crowd of more than 3,000, with global press and media coverage on the night to match.

Event Partners

Hosted by

The Best Event is the global event series where Web3 comes to life. With more than 120 events organized across 24-plus cities and 60,000 guests, The Best Event brings together creators, brands, and builders shaping the space, from intimate meetups to large-scale parties at venues including Marquee and E11even Miami.

TBV (TB Ventures) is a venture fund focused on leading rounds in early-stage Web3 companies across Southeast Asia and North America, backed by a network that also includes TBE (TB Events) and TBA (TB Advisory), with a combined social following of more than 100,000 and a Telegram community of more than 10,000.

Signature Partner

​ EAK Digital is an award-winning global Web3 communications and marketing agency specialising in strategic communications, public relations, influencer marketing, brand development and live experiences.

Supported by

0G is a modular, infinitely scalable Layer 1 built for decentralized AI, providing the data availability, storage, and compute infrastructure for AI-native applications onchain.

HIFI is a composable API platform for moving money at scale, letting teams move, convert, route, and compile value across stablecoins and bank rails.

Brickken provides institutional-grade infrastructure for the compliant tokenization and management of real-world assets.

Toobit is an award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange offering spot, futures, TradFi, AI trading tools, copy trading, and on-chain trading solutions.

Event Details

Event: The Best Event: AFTERDARK

Email: mariia.kramar@eakdigital.com

Date: Monday, October 5, 2026

Doors: 6:00 PM (VIP Networking); 8:00 PM (Main Event, all ticket holders)

Location: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road, Singapore 178907

Main act: Topic

Also performing: Tujamo, Jade Rasif, Ariel Estrella, Kim Sane and many more!

Tickets: https://luma.com/tbe-afterdark

About The Best Event

The Best Event is a live events platform built by Tobias Bauer and Brent Fulfer around one idea: the best deals and the best nights happen with the same crowd, on the same night. The team runs curated, access-managed events during the industry’s biggest conference weeks, for the founders, investors, builders, operators, and creators who show up to do real work and don’t mind doing it somewhere loud.

SOURCE: The Best Event: AFTERDARK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire