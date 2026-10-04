POP OPENS and Jesus Hernandez Approach Two-Year Milestone for Live Open-House Show

Founded by U.S. Army veteran and real estate agent Jesus Hernandez, POP OPENS brings live property tours and real-time conversation to viewers across California

POP OPENS, a live real estate show created and hosted by California real estate agent and U.S. Army veteran Jesus Hernandez, is approaching its two-year anniversary in November 2026. Since launching in November 2024, the show has brought viewers inside open houses through live social media broadcasts, offering a way to explore properties and connect with local real estate professionals.

POP OPENS combines live property tours with audience participation. During broadcasts, viewers can explore homes remotely, ask questions in real time and hear directly from local real estate professionals. The format is open to people actively considering a home purchase as well as those who simply want to learn more about properties and real estate.

The show also gives participating real estate agents an additional way to showcase their listings. Agents featured on POP OPENS receive exposure for their properties through the program at no charge.

“POP OPENS is for the people. I want viewers to feel welcome to explore homes, ask questions and learn, whether they’re ready to buy or just curious,” said Hernandez, founder and host of POP OPENS.

Hernandez created POP OPENS after building a career centered on service. Before entering real estate, he served six years in the U.S. Army, including two tours in Iraq. He later became a California real estate agent with eXp Realty.

“As a U.S. Army veteran, serving others has always been part of who I am,” Hernandez said. “POP OPENS is another way for me to serve my community.”

As the show approaches its second anniversary, POP OPENS plans to continue its live open-house format while connecting viewers with homes and real estate professionals through social media. Its “Real Estate Your Way!” message reflects Hernandez’s goal of making information about homes accessible to people regardless of where they are in the buying process.

“You don’t have to be ready to buy a home to deserve access to information,” Hernandez said.

About POP OPENS

POP OPENS is a live real estate show founded and hosted by Jesus Hernandez, a California real estate agent and U.S. Army veteran. Launched in November 2024, the show takes viewers inside open houses through live social media broadcasts featuring property tours, audience questions and conversations with local real estate professionals. POP OPENS also provides participating agents with exposure for their listings at no charge. The show operates under the message “Real Estate Your Way!”

Media Contact

Pop Opens Realty LLC

jesus@fastagents.com

SOURCE: Pop Opens Realty LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire