Bora Biologics and Protect Animal Health Enter Strategic, Long-Term Multi-Project Collaboration to Advance Antibody-Based Animal Health Products

Partnership includes development and manufacturing support for multiple monoclonal and bispecific antibody programs targeting U.S. and global animal health markets

Bora Biologics, a U.S.-anchored biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) built for licensed supply, and Protect Animal Health, an animal health biotechnology company advancing antibody-based solutions for veterinary medicine, today announced a long-term, multi-project collaboration to support the development and manufacturing of Protect’s animal health product pipeline.

Under the collaboration, Protect Animal Health expects to advance at least three antibody-based programs with Bora Biologics, including two monoclonal antibody programs and one bispecific antibody program. The partnership marks Bora Biologics’ first animal health product collaboration and expands the company’s biologics development and manufacturing platform into the animal health sector.

The collaboration is designed to support Protect Animal Health’s pipeline from cell line development and process development through scale-up and manufacturing, with the potential to leverage Bora Biologics’ broader network across the United States and Taiwan. Protect Animal Health selected Bora Biologics based on the company’s CHO-K1 cell line platform, antibody and multispecific protein development experience, integrated manufacturing capabilities, and ability to support programs intended for U.S. and global markets.

“Protect Animal Health is building a robust pipeline of antibody-based products for veterinary medicine, and we are pleased to establish Bora Biologics as a long-term development and manufacturing partner,” said Haolin Sung, President of Protect Animal Health. “Bora brings the technical depth, manufacturing infrastructure, and partnership mindset we need as we advance multiple programs toward the U.S. and global animal health markets.”

Bora Biologics’ CHO-K1 cell line platform is designed to support efficient development of complex recombinant proteins, including monoclonal antibodies and multispecific antibody formats. Together with Bora’s process development, analytical development, scale-up, and biologics manufacturing capabilities, the platform provides a flexible foundation for supporting Protect Animal Health’s current and future pipeline programs.

“This collaboration represents an important expansion of Bora Biologics’ platform into animal health and reflects the versatility of our antibody development and manufacturing capabilities,” said Jennifer Kuan, Chief Executive Officer of Bora Biologics. “Protect Animal Health has a compelling pipeline and a strong vision for bringing advanced biologic products to veterinary medicine. We are excited to support their programs through a long-term partnership spanning development, scale-up, and manufacturing.”

Through the agreement, Protect Animal Health gains a reliable biologics development and manufacturing partner to support its pipeline growth, internal platform, and broader ecosystem partnerships. The collaboration also positions Bora Biologics to support additional animal health programs that require proven antibody development expertise, scalable manufacturing, and quality-focused execution.

“Animal health represents a significant opportunity for biologics innovation, particularly as antibody-based therapies and prevention strategies become increasingly important in veterinary medicine,” said Steven Huang, Global BD Director of Bora Biologics. “This partnership demonstrates Bora Biologics’ ability to apply its development and manufacturing expertise across both human health and animal health applications.”

Bora Biologics provides integrated cell line development, process development, analytical method development, and biologics manufacturing across facilities in the United States and Taiwan. The company supports therapeutic biologics, specialty recombinant proteins, antibodies, and multispecific proteins for partners advancing products toward regulated global markets.

Protect Animal Health is an animal health biotechnology company focused on developing innovative biologics and advanced therapeutic solutions for veterinary medicine. The company is building a diversified pipeline across antibody-based therapeutics and other next-generation animal health technologies, with the goal of addressing significant unmet medical needs and bringing globally competitive veterinary products to major markets, including the United States. Headquartered in Taiwan, Protect Animal Health is building a global development and partnership network spanning the United States, Europe, and Asia.

About Bora Biologics

Bora Biologics is a U.S.-anchored biologics contract development and manufacturing organization built for licensed supply. The company provides integrated cell line development, process development, analytical method development, and biologics manufacturing across facilities in the United States and Taiwan. Bora Biologics supports therapeutic biologics, specialty recombinant proteins, antibodies, and multispecific proteins for partners advancing products toward regulated global markets. Bora Biologics is a DBA of Tanvex BioPharma USA, Inc. (TWSE:6541).

Website

www.borabiologics.com

LinkedIn

www.linkedin.com/company/bora-biologics/

CDMO Inquiries

bd@borabiologics.com

Media Contact

media@borabiologics.com

About Protect Animal Health

Protect Animal Health is an animal health biotechnology company advancing antibody-based solutions for veterinary medicine. The company is developing a series of pipelines designed to address unmet needs in animal health, with a focus on leveraging its platform, pipeline, and ecosystem partnerships to bring innovative products to U.S. and global veterinary markets.

Website

https://www.protectvac.com/

Inquiries

info@protectvac.com

SOURCE: Bora Biologics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire