The Alkaline Water Company Announces International Expansion into Dubai and India, Advancing Global Growth Strategy

The Alkaline Water Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:WTER) (the “Company”), a premium beverage company focused on high-quality alkaline water products, today announced plans to expand its international distribution footprint with anticipated market entries into Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and India, representing a significant step forward in the Company’s global growth strategy, subject to regulatory approvals, distribution arrangements, and operational readiness.

This international expansion follows a series of recently completed capital structure initiatives designed to strengthen the Company’s balance sheet, normalize its share structure, and establish a compliant and scalable foundation for long-term growth.

SIGNIFICANT GLOBAL BEVERAGE MARKET OPPORTUNITY

Dubai and India represent two of the most attractive global markets for premium and functional beverages, supported by strong demographic trends, rising health awareness, and expanding modern retail and e-commerce infrastructure. While market data referenced is derived from third-party sources, management believes these trends support continued interest in premium hydration products.

Dubai and the United Arab Emirates

Dubai serves as a regional gateway for international food and beverage brands. The emirate’s resident population is estimated at approximately 4.25 million, with an active daytime population approaching 6 million when accounting for commuters and tourists. In 2024, Dubai welcomed approximately 18.7 million international overnight visitors, reinforcing its role as a high-traffic market for premium beverage products across hospitality, travel retail, and modern trade channels.

Consumer preferences in the UAE favor packaged hydration products, with bottled water widely consumed by both residents and visitors. Combined with a multicultural population representing more than 200 nationalities, Dubai offers a compelling environment for premium global beverage brands.

India

India represents one of the world’s largest beverage markets, supported by a population exceeding 1.4 billion and continued urbanization. Independent third-party research indicates that India’s middle class is expected to expand significantly over time, contributing to increasing demand for premium, health- and lifestyle-oriented consumer products.

The premium bottled water segment in India has shown sustained growth momentum, with third-party market research estimating the category at approximately $930 million in 2024. The Company has not independently verified such market estimates and there can be no assurance that these trends will continue or translate into commercial success.

Together, Dubai and India represent large, diversified beverage markets with potential long-term opportunities for premium alkaline water products.

DISCIPLINED INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION STRATEGY

The Company is advancing a disciplined, market-specific approach to international expansion, including regulatory review, distribution partner evaluation, and logistics planning tailored to each region.

Initial launches, if undertaken, are expected to focus on select metropolitan and high-traffic markets, leveraging modern retail, hospitality, fitness, and e-commerce channels where demand for premium wellness beverages is typically strongest. The timing, scope, and scale of any market entry will depend on regulatory approvals, partner readiness, and capital availability.

Management views Dubai as a potential strategic entry point into the broader Middle East and India as a longer-term growth market with meaningful scale potential.

STRATEGIC ALIGNMENT AND CAPITAL FOUNDATION

The international expansion planning builds upon the Company’s recently announced capital structure reset, which included a reverse stock split, debt reduction initiatives, and the qualification of a Tier 1 Regulation A offering by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“These markets represent a meaningful opportunity for premium beverage brands with strong health and wellness positioning,” said Richard Wright, Chief Executive Officer of The Alkaline Water Company. “Our recent capital structure actions were taken to ensure we could responsibly evaluate growth opportunities of this scale with greater transparency, credibility, and discipline. We believe Dubai and India offer compelling demand dynamics for Alkaline88® as we pursue international expansion with appropriate partners and safeguards in place.”

REGULATION A AND CAPITAL DISCIPLINE

As previously disclosed, the Company’s Tier 1 Regulation A offering provides a compliant framework to support growth initiatives, including international market development, while maintaining regulatory transparency.

The Company emphasized that any future capital raises or share issuances will be evaluated with a focus on long-term shareholder value, regulatory compliance, and disciplined capital management. There can be no assurance that additional capital will be required or that, if required, it will be available on acceptable terms.

ABOUT THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY, INC.

The Alkaline Water Company, Inc. (OTC:WTER) is a premium beverage company focused on the development and distribution of alkaline water products. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Glendale, Arizona, the Company’s flagship Alkaline88® brand utilizes a proprietary process designed to achieve an 8.8 pH balance.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated international expansion, market opportunities, and future plans. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Actual results may vary due to regulatory requirements, market conditions, operational factors, and other risks disclosed in the Company’s filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

