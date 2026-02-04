Water Tower Research Fireside Chat with Ainos: AI Nose Powering SmellTech Expansion and Scalable Value Creation

AI Nose advances through a dual-engine architecture, enabling scalable deployments

Industrial and semiconductor deployments broaden Ainos’ commercial footprint

Robotics momentum accelerates data flywheel growth and commercial scale-up in 2026

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) (“Ainos” or the “Company”), a SmellTech platform company digitizing scent as a native data language for artificial intelligence, today announced that Water Tower Research (“WTR”) has published a report highlighting Ainos’ SmellTech expansion, its value-creation strategy supported by a dual-engine architecture, and priorities for scaled execution in 2026. The report draws insights from a management fireside chat on January 26, 2026.

Key Highlights from the Report:

AI Nose advances as a foundational AI perception platform for digital olfaction: Ainos is positioning AI Nose as a core platform that converts scent into standardized, machine-readable Smell IDs and trains a proprietary Smell Language Model (“SLM”). Built on 13 years of high-precision healthcare development, the platform enables AI systems to interpret complex real-world environments through smell and supports expansion into continuous, high-throughput industrial applications.

Dual-engine architecture supports scalable intelligence and recurring value creation: Ainos is positioned to control the physical sensing hardware and real-world data generation, while its wholly owned subsidiary, ScentAI, is positioned to deliver intelligence as a service. This structure is designed to support scalable deployments, recurring subscription economics, and long-term stewardship of proprietary smell data as the platform expands.

Deployments in front-end and back-end semiconductors to anchor AI Nose expansion as a cross-stage intelligence platform: Ainos has secured multi-year semiconductor back-end orders totaling approximately $2.1 million for about 1,400 AI Nose units, marking commercial expansion into higher-volume industrial environments. Building on this foundation, partnerships with Trusval Technology and Topco Scientific extend deployments upstream into front-end wafer fabrication, expanding AI Nose’s presence across both front-end and back-end semiconductor operations and supporting broader industrial scale-up.

Robotics adoption accelerates real-world data compounding into 2026: Growing momentum in robotics, supported by pilot programs and a technology partnership with Taiwan-based Mirle Automation Corporation, expands AI Nose into autonomous and robotic systems. These deployments are expected to generate continuous real-world scent data, strengthen the Smell ID library, reinforce the data flywheel, and support long-term platform compounding.

“AI Nose is scaling as an AI perception platform that enables machines to understand the physical world through scent,” said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President, and CEO of Ainos, Inc. “As deployments expand across semiconductors and robotics, our dual-engine architecture supports data compounding, recurring value creation, and long-term scalability as smell becomes a native data layer for AI.”

Read the Full Water Tower Research Report Here: https://www.watertowerresearch.com/doc?docID=MS_AIMD_01222026

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell ID, an AI-driven form of scent intelligence. The full-stack electronic nose platform integrates high-precision MEMS sensor arrays with proprietary AI algorithms designed to support ppb-level scent detection sensitivity, subject to application conditions and deployment configurations. Smell ID converts analog scent signals into structured, actionable data, while the proprietary Smell Language Model (SLM) is designed to learn, classify, and contextualize complex scent patterns over time.

Built upon more than a decade of accumulated scent data and deep medtech expertise, AI Nose is designed to support continuous monitoring, predictive analysis, and real-time alerts across industrial and manufacturing environments. AI Nose is offered under a SmellTech-as-a-Service architecture, intended to support ongoing access to scent intelligence, analytics, and AI-driven insights through subscription-based deployment models.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA®, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of “AI” and “Nose,” is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Feifei Shen

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire