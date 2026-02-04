Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Advances Into Execution Phase Following On-Site Engineering Validation of Modular AI & Power Infrastructure Initiative with AZIO AI

Operational review confirms technical readiness as EVTV transitions from planning to field execution

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) (“EVTV” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based manufacturer of purpose-built electric vehicles and specialty infrastructure platforms, today announced a significant operational advancement in its previously disclosed modular data and power infrastructure initiative in collaboration with AZIO AI Corporation (“AZIO AI”), following the completion of an on-site engineering and technical validation review.

The on-site working session marked a transition from design and feasibility into execution, with EVTV and AZIO AI teams completing comprehensive technical assessments across fuel, power, and compute systems and establishing confirmed pathways for deployment.

On-Site Engineering Validation Confirms Technical Readiness

During the multi-day site visit, senior leadership, engineers, and technical specialists from EVTV and AZIO AI conducted hands-on evaluations to validate system performance, layout, and integration requirements. Key milestones completed during the visit included:

Fuel and gas analysis validating composition, flow rates, and long-term operational suitability;

Electrical system analysis covering load balancing, redundancy planning, and power conditioning requirements;

Infrastructure layout confirmation, including container placement, cabling routes, and safety clearances; and

Site readiness validated for mobile units deployment

Vendor quotations received for critical components including CPUs, GPUs, transformers, and electrical distribution systems.

As a result of these activities, the initiative has progressed beyond conceptual planning into coordinated field execution, supported by finalized technical inputs and agreed upon vendors for cooling and electricity.

These indicators reflect operational readiness and execution momentum and are not intended as financial projections or revenue guidance.

Strategic Positioning

This initiative leverages EVTV’s core competencies in modular manufacturing, vehicle electrification, and infrastructure integration, extending those capabilities into emerging energy-and-compute use cases that demand rapid deployment of mobile units containing CPUs and GPUs, power reliability, and scalable physical platforms.

Next Steps

With on-site validation complete and execution underway, EVTV and AZIO AI will continue advancing procurement, system integration, and deployment planning. The Company expects to provide additional operational updates as further milestones are achieved.

About Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) is a U.S.-based manufacturer of electric vehicles and specialty infrastructure platforms focused on sustainable, purpose-built solutions for commercial and industrial applications.

About AZIO AI

AZIO AI Corporation is a next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure company focused on scalable, power-efficient AI data centers and mission-critical compute solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s updates related to the initiative with AZIO AI, the Company’s ability to secure vendors and supply channels, the Company’s procurement activities, the achievement of additional milestones related to this initiative, and the parties’ anticipated deployment of data centers that may include, among other things, CPUs and/or GPUs.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in project scope, engineering or technical challenges, supply chain constraints, regulatory considerations, market conditions, and other risks described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

