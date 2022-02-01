TEXVOX TekFlex-85T Pro Named a Best in Market Award Winner

TEKVOX’s TekFlex-85T Pro Universal HyFlex Matrix Switcher has been selected as one of the winners of the 2023 Best in Market Awards, a co-production of Sound & Video Contractor, AV Technology, and Systems Contractor News. The winners are all new products in the Pro AV arena for 2023, which were judged by AV professionals from products submitted for the competition.

TEKVOX finds itself in the company of such brands as Canon, Sony, Martin Audio, L-Acoustics, and Shure in the winners’ circle. “We are very proud that our TekFlex-85T Pro has been chosen as one of the winners of this year’s Best in Market Awards,” says Joshua Joseph, Vice President of Sales at TEKVOX. “The 85T Pro combines powerful capabilities with a small form factor and simplified implementation to deliver the most highly integrated matrix switcher on the market today.”

The competition’s judges commented, “If you’re looking for a matrix switcher with five outputs, the TekFlex-85T Pro provides one additional output where most other products stop at four. The overall feature set of this Drop-in AV product from TEKVOX adds a lot of convenience, including internal DSP and network switching, so it’s clear the design team has spent many years working in Pro AV markets.”

The TekFlex-85T Pro is designed for distance learning and HyFlex Systems in large classrooms, lecture halls, corporate boardrooms, training facilities, and other venues. It packs in its 1RU form factor dual HDBaseT outputs for multi-display systems, a quad-multiview camera switcher with USB capture, and seven HDMI inputs and 1 USB-C input with 60W charging. Matrix switching ensures that any input can be routed to any output, and the switcher includes 12 flexible multiview configurations for displaying up to four sources at once, as well as an auto-switching mode. The built-in, multi-host USB 3.0 KVM BYOM supports an in-room PC, two separate HDMI laptops, and a USB-C laptop.

The switcher’s strong audio capabilities include an internal DSP with four microphone inputs, each with selectable phantom power, for mixing microphones, providing speech reinforcement, echo cancellation, and AEC reference for ceiling mics.

The 85T Pro also features a PoE-capable internal network switch, which drastically reduces the number of network connections needed for larger systems. The camera multiviewer supports Side-by-Side (SBS) and Picture-in-Picture (PIP) usage of system cameras for conferencing.

“We’re pleased that the 85T Pro, with its array of advanced features, has been recognized for its ability to reduce the amount of equipment needed for multi-camera conferencing, having more inputs and outputs than the competition, and offering sophisticated USB routing and switching to support even the most complex systems,” concludes Joseph.

