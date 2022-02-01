Jack Daniel’s and Metro Boomin Partner for Exclusive Performances in Austin & Las Vegas and Historic Label T-shirt Redesign

Exclusive sets from the iconic producer and DJ will be held in Austin and Las Vegas at Jack Daniel’s events at the 2023 Formula 1 Grand Prix weekends

LYNCHBURG, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and trailblazing producer, DJ, and record executive Metro Boomin will join forces for two unforgettable performances at the brand’s F1 events at the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas and the Las Vegas Grand Prix in Las Vegas, Nevada. As part of this momentous occasion, Metro Boomin is set to unveil a limited edition t-shirt that reimagines the iconic Jack Daniel’s label.









The label redesign marks a groundbreaking moment for the brand, as it’s the first time the iconic label has been redesigned by a musician. Limited number of these exclusive, one-of-a-kind shirts will be featured and given away at the events.

“Redesigning the legendary Jack Daniel’s label t-shirt has been a thrilling creative journey. Infusing my personal touch into this iconic brand has been inspiring, and I’m excited to unveil the result,” said Metro Boomin.

“Jack Daniel’s has always had a special relationship with music, dating back to the days of Mr. Jack himself. Our history and heritage have made us a brand that is recognized across the world as a symbol for independence, boldness, and living life on your own terms,” said Mary Beth O’Mara, Jack Daniel’s Brand Director. “Metro Boomin embodies the spirit of our brand, and we can’t be more excited to have him part of the team.”

Jack Daniel’s and Universal Music Group for Brands have teamed up to deliver this unforgettable entertainment experience at the upcoming races, bringing the worlds of racing and music together in a thrilling way.

Jack Daniel’s is an official partner of the prestigious McLaren Formula 1 racing team. Taking pride in this partnership, the brand’s iconic logo graces the nose of McLaren’s 2023 F1 cars and adorns the driver’s overalls and helmets of the pit crew. The celebration of this partnership goes beyond the racetracks, as Jack Daniel’s recently released a McLaren Racing Edition Tennessee Whiskey bottle. This special release features a custom label and packaging, paying tribute to the trailblazing founders of both Jack Daniel’s and McLaren Racing. The offering is available in select Formula 1 race markets across the globe, making it a collectible for fans of both brands.

About Jack Daniel’s

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel’s is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel’s is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.

Please Drink Responsibly.

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, 40% alc. by vol. Jack Daniel Distillery, Lynchburg, Tennessee. JACK DANIEL’S is a registered trademark. ©2023 Jack Daniel’s. All rights reserved.

About Metro Boomin

Since 2013, GRAMMY® Award-nominated diamond-certified producer, DJ, and artist Metro Boomin has defined not only the sound, but the direction of hip-hop. With dozens of smashes to his name including 52 Billboard Hot 100 hits as a lead artist, his unmatched, unprecedented, and undeniable discography encompasses the quintuple-platinum “Jumpman” by Drake and Future, quadruple-platinum “Bad and Boujee” [feat. Lil Uzi Vert] by Migos, 14x Platinum “Congratulations” [feat. Quavo] by Post Malone, 9x Platinum “Mask Off” by Future, 6x Platinum “Bounce Back” by Big Sean, and many more. Working with The Weeknd, he co-produced the Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit “Heartless” and contributed three more tracks to the chart-dominating 2020 epic After Hours. Along the way, he also joined forces with 21 Savage for the 2016 blockbuster Savage Mode and it’s even bigger 2020 successor Savage Mode II—which bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200, went gold, and closed out the year on multiple year-end lists. Other knockout collaborative albums included Double or Nothing with Big Sean and Without Warning with Offset and 21 Savage, both of which crashed the Top 10 of the Billboard 200.

About Universal Music Group For Brands

Leveraging the power of music and culture to accelerate business, UMG For Brands offers a unique global approach to making brands culturally relevant and brand marketing, with teams in 74 countries. Whether a brand is looking to shift perception, reach a new generation, boost sales or build loyalty; UMG For Brands helps define a brand’s authentic voice in culture. Recent CLIO and Cannes Lions wins are a testament of the true synergy that can be achieved between culturally relevant artists and brands. Learn more at www.umgb.com

Contacts

Svend Jansen

[email protected]

502-774-7825