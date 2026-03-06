Tevir Capital Announces TC Fund I LP’s Sale of Sing Tao Media Group to Canadian Ownership Group

Tevir Capital (“Tevir”) in its capacity as the general partner of TC Fund I LP (the “Fund”) today announced the sale of the Fund’s majority ownership in Sing Tao Media Group Canada (“STMG”) to a new Canadian-led ownership group. The transaction marks a significant and positive milestone for one of Canada’s most established Chinese-language media outlets, and positions it well for continued growth and relevance in the communities it serves.

STMG has played an important role in Canada’s Chinese-speaking communities since the brand began in Canada in 1978, providing news, information, and connection to audiences across the country through its radio station and various media publications. The transaction marks the beginning of the next chapter for the organization under a new Canadian majority ownership.

“We are pleased to complete this transaction and transition the business to a new Canadian ownership group to carry this media brand forward,” said Paul Rivett, the President of Tevir and outgoing director of STMG. “STMG has a long-standing presence in Canada’s Chinese-language communities, and we are confident the new majority owners will build on that foundation and guide the organization into its next phase.”

Additional details regarding the transaction were not disclosed.

