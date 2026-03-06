Pegasus Resources Inc. Announces Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSXV:PEGA)(OTCQB:SLTFF)(FSE:OQS2) (“Pegasus” or the “Company“) announces that it will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting“) on April 29, 2026 at 1200 – 750 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia to approve, among other things, the arrangement transaction (the “Transaction“) with Aero Energy Limited, as further set out in the joint news release dated March 2, 2026 (the “Joint Release“). The record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting has been set as March 20, 2026.

As previously announced in the Joint Release, the Company terminated the binding letter of intent (the “LOI“) with Urano Energy Corp. in respect of a proposed business combination. Prior to termination of the LOI, the Company had elected to delay its annual general meeting in order to combine the annual general meeting with a shareholder vote on the proposed business combination.

In connection with this Transaction, the Company requested, and the TSXV approved, a further extension to permit the Company to combine its annual general meeting with the shareholder vote relating to the Transaction on April 29, 2026.

Full details of the matters to be considered at the Meeting will be set out in the management information circular, which will be filed on SEDAR+ and distributed to shareholders in advance of the Meeting.

About Pegasus Resources Inc.

Pegasus Resources Inc. is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on advancing high-potential projects in the United States. The Company’s flagship asset, the Jupiter Uranium Project in Utah, is a drill-ready property positioned for resource expansion. With a commitment to strengthening domestic uranium supply, Pegasus is strategically developing its portfolio to capitalize on the growing demand for nuclear energy.

For additional information, please visit www.pegasusresourcesinc.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Christian Timmins

President, CEO and Director

Pegasus Resources Inc.

700 – 838 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 0A6

PH: 1-403-597-3410

X: https://twitter.com/MrChris_Timmins

X: https://twitter.com/pegasusresinc

E: info@pegasusresourcesinc.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained herein constitutes “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: the Transaction and the Meeting. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates”, “anticipated”, “expected”, “intends”, “will” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and the timing thereof. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

