Sceptre Ventures Announces Amendment and Closing of Private Placement Offering

Sceptre Ventures Inc. (“Sceptre” or the “Company”) (TSXV:SVP.H)(NEX:SVP.H) announces that it has amended the terms of its non-brokered private placement offering previously disclosed on January 21, 2026 (the “Private Placement“), pursuant to which the Company announced the intention to issue up to 6,000,000 units (on a pre-consolidated basis), with each unit to be comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant. The terms of the Private Placement were amended to consist of up to 600,000 common shares of the Company (each, a “Share“) at a price of $0.50 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the “Amended Private Placement“).

The Company further announces that it has closed the fully subscribed Amended Private Placement by issuing an aggregate of 600,000 Shares at a price of $0.50 per Share for gross proceeds of $300,000. Proceeds of the Amended Private Placement will be used for identifying and evaluating a proposed Qualifying Transaction (as defined in Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange“) and for general working capital purposes.

No finder’s fees were paid in connection with the Amended Private Placement. The Shares issued under the Amended Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Amended Private Placement is subject to final acceptance of the Exchange.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Amended Private Placement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Sceptre Ventures Inc.

Sceptre Ventures Inc. is a Capital Pool Company (“CPC“) within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Sceptre is currently engaged in identifying and evaluating businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction under the TSXV’s CPC policy.

For Further Information:

Kevin Bottomley, Chief Executive Officer

Suite 1450-789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 1H2, Canada

Tel: 604-681-1568

Email: Kevin@corvidiancap.com

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, and consist primarily of projections – statements regarding future plans, expectations and developments. Words such as “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “may”, “could”, “potential”, “should”, “anticipates”, “likely”, “believes” and words of similar import tend to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements about the Amended Private Placement and its terms, and the anticipated use of proceeds. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, that the Company may not use the gross proceeds as initially contemplated. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. The Company cannot assure that actual events, performance or results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management’s assumptions may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Sceptre Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire