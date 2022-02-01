Tenacity Streamlines Post Production Workflow with Blackmagic Cloud Store 80TB

Fremont, CA – August 23, 2023 – Blackmagic Design today announced that Osaka based video production company Tenacity Inc. has installed a Blackmagic Cloud Store 80TB network storage solution. The company also utilizes ATEM Mini Extreme ISO live production switchers, DaVinci Resolve Studio and DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel for streaming and post production work.

Tenacity provides video production and live streaming services in various genres such as advertising, corporate video, and elearning. The company offers one stop services from planning and scenario creation to shooting, editing and CG production. Located in Toyonaka City, Osaka, the company has a fully equipped shooting studio and sound suite, which it uses for its own productions as well as for studio rentals.

In order to improve the efficiency of video production, the company has installed a Blackmagic Cloud Store and uses it on a daily basis.

“Originally, we wanted to set up a server, but the cost was beyond our budget. As an alternative, we constructed a PC to serve as a shared server. Unfortunately, it proved to be less user friendly, and we faced the inconvenience of physically transferring hard disks to share materials, since we were all working on the same floor,” said Takeshi Narita, Tenacity’s representative director. “To further complicate matters, we introduced an 8K camera, resulting in large amounts of 8K RAW material that quickly filled up our hard disks. Our pressing need for increased capacity and faster disk speed led us to consider keeping the materials in the same area to avoid linking problems. Eventually, we arrived at the decision to implement Cloud Store, which effectively eliminated these issues.”

Tenacity was already using Blackmagic Design products, such as ATEM Mini Extreme ISO and DaVinci Resolve Studio editing, color grading, visual effects (VFX) and audio post production software, before the introduction of Blackmagic Cloud Store. Narita explained: “We use the ATEM switchers for our live streaming operations. Initially, streaming wasn’t part of our business, but coincidentally, when we relocated to our current office and set up a studio, the demand for live streaming increased due to the COVID 19 pandemic. As a result, we received numerous requests from clients who wanted to stream from our studio.”

Narita continued, “Initially, we used PCs and OBS for our streaming needs. However, when we decided to test the ATEM switcher by renting one, we were impressed by how user friendly it was. In fact, we were so satisfied with its performance that we ended up installing two ATEM switchers. Now, besides regular streaming, we also utilize the switchers to live stream video and audio from our narration booth to remote clients during recording sessions. This setup allows clients to easily assess the narrator’s pronunciation and intonation, as well as provide instructions without the need to visit our office. It has greatly streamlined our communication process and enhanced collaboration with our clients.”

“We were using DaVinci Resolve Studio for grading RAW footage. Recently, we also introduced the DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel, and it significantly improved our grading efficiency. Moreover, using the same software for both editing and grading has proven to be more efficient, so we have been using DaVinci for editing tasks more frequently,” says Miyuki Ohno, an executive officer at Tenacity.

Regarding the Blackmagic Cloud Store, Ohno said: “Until now, we had to use different hard disks for different projects, and since I was in charge of a very large number of projects, I had to replace the hard disks several times a day. Just eliminating that hassle has made me a lot more efficient, but it has also eliminated the worry of breakdowns due to frequent cable plugging and unplugging.”

“I often handle multiple projects simultaneously, but even for small tasks, having all the footage for ongoing projects stored in the Cloud Store makes it easily accessible. As a result, I no longer need to delay the work and do it later just because swapping disks is cumbersome. This has made my work much more manageable. Previously, when clients provided instructions for revisions over the phone, there were instances when other staff members were using the hard disks for that particular project, and I couldn’t immediately access the materials. Now, with the Cloud Store accessible to everyone, collaboration with other team members has become smoother. I can quickly share the revisions made based on client instructions while another team member is working, facilitating seamless coordination,” concluded Ohno.

