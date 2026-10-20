2150 Announces Technology-Focused iLAB Network, Invites Corporate Partners to Build Next-Generation Companies

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The 2150 Center for Innovation, Commercialization & Growth announces its Fall 2026 iLAB network with a continued goal of connecting students, professors and corporate leaders to advance ideas and problems into solutions, solutions into startups, and startups into investable, impactful companies.

Every iLAB is technology-focused, applying artificial intelligence, data analytics and emerging technologies to industry and community challenges. Active ecosystem partners include Alabama Power, Macquarie Group, Coca-Cola, Latimer.ai and collaborations with the London School of Economics Generator and the Partnership for Innovation (PIN).

“Our students and professors bring talent and insight that industry needs,” said Erskine ‘Chuck’ Faush, CEO of 2150. “We connect that talent with expertise and resources to build practical, long-term solutions for the companies and the communities they serve.”

Fall research priorities include:

Energy: Stillman College, Alabama State University, Miles College and Tuskegee University.



Stillman College, Alabama State University, Miles College and Tuskegee University. Workforce development and readiness: Alabama A&M University with Internably and the Coca-Cola mentor–mentee project includes: Alabama State University Albany State University Alcorn State University, Clark Atlanta University, Dillard University, Fort Valley State University, Grambling State University, Miles College, Morehouse College, Morris Brown College, Savannah State University, Southern University, Spelman College, Stillman College, Talladega College, Tuskegee University



Alabama A&M University with Internably and the Coca-Cola mentor–mentee project includes: Alabama State University Albany State University Alcorn State University, Clark Atlanta University, Dillard University, Fort Valley State University, Grambling State University, Miles College, Morehouse College, Morris Brown College, Savannah State University, Southern University, Spelman College, Stillman College, Talladega College, Tuskegee University Rural infrastructure: Jarvis Christian University and Greenville, Alabama’s Project Camelia.



Jarvis Christian University and Greenville, Alabama’s Project Camelia. Cultural archives and licensing: Florida A&M University with Latimer.ai.



Florida A&M University with Latimer.ai. Water technology commercialization: Jackson State University.



Jackson State University. AI-enabled multi media production: Miles College.



Miles College. Housing: An EDUrain consortium with Jarvis Christian, Morgan State, Fort Valley State, North Carolina Central, Georgia State and North Carolina A&T State universities.

The expansion builds on the Mercedes-Benz–Miles College–Stillman College iLAB, immersive student engagement hosted by Mercedes-Benz U.S. International CEO Federico Kochlowski, and Alabama Power’s 2025 Energy iLAB involving students from five HBCUs.

“The iLAB connects students with people who can help turn our ideas into businesses,” said Bryson Hannah, a mechanical engineering student at Alabama A&M University. “For me, it’s making entrepreneurship real.” 2150 collaborates with corporate partners to contribute business challenges, executive expertise, research support and pilot opportunities, with pathways to customer relationships, joint development and investment.

“We are excited to participate again this year,” said Dr. Preselfannie E. Whitfield McDaniels, provost of Jackson State University. “The iLAB connects academic pursuits with real-world application.”

“At Latimer.ai, we’re building a nationally recognized company and the collaborations with students and faculty are a valuable part of our growth,”said founder John Pasmore.

2150 also operates active Foundations and Advanced cohorts, supporting Fellows at different stages through immersive learning, mentorship and real-world business development resources. Learn more: https://2150innovate.org/ilabs

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SOURCE 2150 Innovate