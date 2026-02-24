TeleTicino Brings Remote Guests to Air With Precision Using QuickLink StudioEdge

MELIDE, SWITZERLAND, FEBRUARY 24, 2026 – As the only private television broadcaster serving Italian-speaking Switzerland, TeleTicino has long been committed to delivering authoritative, locally focused journalism with the agility required of modern media. Reaching an average of 60,000–70,000 viewers daily, the broadcaster produces a wide range of content, from its flagship “Ticinonews” newscast to prime-time current affairs programs and live debates covering politics, sports, the economy and social issues. To support these demanding productions and ensure high-quality remote guest contributions, TeleTicino has deployed QuickLink StudioEdge™, a professional multi-platform remote contribution solution designed for broadcast environments.

According to Riccardo Bazzero, ICT Manager at TeleTicino SA & Radio3i SA and Systems Manager for Corriere del Ticino Group, the need for a reliable, broadcast-grade remote guest solution became increasingly urgent as production requirements evolved. “We needed a stable, professional solution that would allow us to reliably manage one or more remote guests during both our newscast and long-form productions,” says Bazzero. “The system had to be easy for guests to use while meeting our technical and editorial standards.”

Prior to adopting StudioEdge, TeleTicino relied on a combination of platforms, including Skype TX (later discontinued by Microsoft), as well as Zoom and Microsoft Teams. While functional, these tools were not purpose-built for broadcast workflows, prompting the team to search for a more robust alternative following Skype TX’s end-of-life announcement. “Our goal was to find a professional solution that could ensure high-quality, multi-guest connections and integrate seamlessly into our existing infrastructure,” Bazzero explains.

QuickLink StudioEdge stood out for several key reasons. The solution supports up to four simultaneous remote guests and offers native SDI or NDI integration, allowing TeleTicino to connect callers from StudioEdge directly into its broadcast workflow with ease. Built-in AI-powered features such as video noise removal, automatic framing and eye contact correction further enhance production quality. StudioEdge also provides flexible platform support for Zoom, Microsoft Teams and StudioCall™.

QuickLink’s inbuilt remote guest solution, StudioCall, enables the seamless introduction of high-quality contributions from all devices, with invitation options via email, SMS, WhatsApp, or a simple link, help to remove barriers for contributors. “One of the biggest advantages is that guests don’t need to install any software,” says Bazzero. “They simply connect through a standard web browser, which makes the process extremely fast and accessible.”

Today, StudioEdge is embedded into TeleTicino’s daily workflow. Production engineers receive guest lists ahead of each program, conduct pre-show test calls to verify audio and video quality and provide operational guidance before bringing guests on air at the scheduled time. The system is used across live broadcasts and pre-recorded segments. “We use StudioEdge every day,” Bazzero notes. “In a region where traffic congestion can make travel difficult, especially during rush hour, it allows us to bring guests on air live without requiring them to come to the studio. That has been a major advantage both technically and editorially.”

The ability to feature remote contributors reliably has expanded TeleTicino’s storytelling capabilities, enabling greater diversity of voices and more timely coverage of regional events. From a technical standpoint, StudioEdge has delivered the stability and quality required for broadcast, while remaining intuitive for both staff and guests.

TeleTicino’s confidence in the platform is further demonstrated by its decision to purchase a second StudioEdge unit for an additional control room, reinforcing plans to expand and consolidate its use across future productions.

“We consider StudioEdge the best broadcast solution to connect guests from anywhere, at any time, with exceptional simplicity,” Bazzero concludes. “It is an all-in-one solution that is simple, comprehensive and truly professional.”

