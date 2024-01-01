Music Royalty Management Platform Mogul Raises $5M in Funding, Launches Catalog Valuations for Artists

Mogul (usemogul.com), the unified royalty management platform, has raised $5M in a round led by the Yamaha Music Innovations Fund. Other investors include the Urban Innovation Fund, as well as Mindset Ventures and EU-based Fairway Capital Partners. Amplify LA and Wonder Ventures have renewed their commitment. This funding will be used to expand Mogul’s ability to serve artists, managers, and business managers of all kinds.

Mogul has processed more than $1.5B in royalties on behalf of major artists including household-name stars. With this most recent round of funding, along with the newly launched Catalog Valuation Center, Mogul continues its mission to be the royalty source of truth for the music industry.

Mogul helps artists audit and fix their royalties. After identifying issues, it helps artists submit registrations via their existing portals or ask Mogul to collect on their behalf, with no rev share involved. It also now provides a full-fledged valuation center that gives artists and managers insight into their catalogs’ value, and then connects them with financing partners.

“A universal source of truth for music royalties has long been the industry’s holy grail,” explains Mogul founder and CEO Jeff Ponchick. “Instead of forcing a top-down solution, trying to wrangle Labels, Publishers, CMOs, and others, Mogul starts at the data itself by bringing together the fragmented metadata that determines payouts and turning it into a clear, actionable view of an artist’s income, with tools to surface and resolve issues fast.”

“Mogul is addressing one of the largest structural inefficiencies in the creator economy: fragmented data across royalties, revenues, and payments,” said Andrew Kahn, Managing Partner at Yamaha. “By aggregating hundreds of sources into a unified platform, they’re shrinking the tech stack for creators while unlocking faster, more accurate compensation. This combination of broad applicability and deep product execution creates defensibility, and while music is the most visible entry point, the opportunity extends well beyond it.”

The Catalog Valuation Center will help artists better understand not only the total value of their catalog, but also top-end tracks and a breakdown between publishing and sound recording totals, in order to better navigate their advances and catalog sales.

Ponchick says this new product, which was made possible due to the resources from the funding round, helps Mogul continue to lead the charge on financial empowerment in the music industry, especially during a time there is heightened interest in catalog acquisitions in the music business yet very few tools are available to artists who need to know their catalogs’ worth. “We are committed to building tools that empower musicians to get the best deal possible should they choose to take this path with their career,” Ponchick said.

About Mogul

At Mogul, our mission is to help artists understand their business and achieve their financial goals. We recognize that artists and their teams navigate a complex landscape of content and royalties, often missing out on their rightful earnings, a challenge we’re determined to address.

We’re crafting the ultimate platform for income transparency in the music industry, designed to demystify the music business and champion a new era of self-reliance and confidence for artists. Join us as we pave the way for a future where every artist has the clarity and support to thrive financially and creatively.