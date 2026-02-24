Andres Troncoso Leverages NUGEN Audio to Train the Next Generation of Sound Engineers

CALI, COLOMBIA, FEBRUARY 24, 2026 ― For Andres Felipe Troncoso Salinas, Technical Manager of Audimixpro, audio has transformed from much more than a career, it has become a way to help change lives. With more than 15 years of experience in music production, mixing and post-production, Troncoso has more recently shifted his focus to training underprivileged youth to have production skills, providing them with access to professional audio tools and practical knowledge.

Dedicated to both professional audio production and technical training in sound, his organization, Audimixpro, combines professional studio experience with educational programs tailored to the demands of today’s market. To ensure Audimixpro meets professional standards and has programs that are approachable for students, Troncoso turned to NUGEN Audio’s suite of plug-ins.

“We chose NUGEN for its solid technical approach, reliability and the clarity of its interfaces,” he says. “In educational contexts, it is important to have tools that are visually accessible while maintaining professional quality. NUGEN achieves that balance, allowing students to work with industry standards from day one. Each of the NUGEN tools brings something unique to our classroom and beyond. The students greatly value the clear interfaces, accuracy and the ease with which they can interpret results.”

Among the plug-ins currently in use at Audimixpro are the brand’s Visualizer, ISL, MasterCheck and Stereoizer solutions. “Visualizer has a great user interface that helps students understand concepts and makes complex ideas easier to grasp,” he explains. “With MasterCheck, the students can compare their mixes against streaming standards and learn why loudness normalization is so important. ISL gives us total confidence in output limits without compromising audio quality, which is something I also rely on in my professional broadcast work. Meanwhile, Stereoizer allows students to experiment with stereo width in a creative but controlled way, giving them confidence to explore spatial sound.”

Troncoso goes on to acknowledge that, “At first glance, these plug-ins look quite technical and complex, so we have the students experiment with them a little to fully understand how they work and how they can be applied properly. However, once the students started using the plug-ins and exploring the options, they realized how powerful and precise the tools are. It has been a very enriching experience for both me and the students.”

Beyond the classroom, Troncoso often integrates NUGEN plug-ins into his own professional productions for television and digital content. “Other than the ISL plug-in, I also use MasterCheck to ensure that mixes are optimized for platforms like Spotify or YouTube,” he adds. “The precision and smart design of these tools save me time and prevent critical errors.”

For Troncoso, the impact of NUGEN Audio goes far beyond technical performance. It is about preparing students for real-world opportunities. “What I enjoy most is seeing how the knowledge we share can change a young person’s perspective,” he reflects. “I am passionate about the technical side of sound, but the most rewarding part is accompanying the learning process and seeing how students apply what they have learned in their own creative projects. Every day is an opportunity to build and learn together.”

With the combination of professional expertise, hands-on training and NUGEN Audio’s reliable plug-ins, Troncoso and Audimixpro are equipping students not only with technical skills, but also with the confidence and tools they need to pursue careers in audio.