TEKVOX Names Three to Business Advisory Board

TEKVOX is pleased to announce the formation of its Business Advisory Board to help guide the company on its continuing growth path across all markets. The first three members named to the board are Dr. Josiah Way, Darnell Joseph, and John Trump.

“We are honored to work with such an august group of leaders in their respective industries,” says Jim Reinhart, CEO at TEKVOX. “With their expertise and insight, we are confident that TEKVOX can navigate the incredible growth opportunities ahead for drop-in AV technologies.”

Reinhart notes that choosing visionaries from different markets “will allow us to go beyond our current customer engagement and gain a much broader view of our prospective clients and future growth path.”

The first three Business Advisory Board members are outstanding luminaries in their fields.

Dr. Josiah Way, Executive Director, Digital Spaces at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), is known as a revolutionary visionary and innovator in the audiovisual industry. As the leading educational technology thought leader, he was recognized as the 2019 AV Professional of the Year and 2023 AV Living Legend and has been named to multiple top industry and influencers lists, including the 2024 global Top 100 Innovators and Entrepreneurs, 2024 Who’s Who in America, 2023 Top 50 UC Professionals, and 2019 and 2022 Top 30 Higher Ed IT Leaders lists.

Dr. Way is acclaimed for his innovative design of the technology standard for hybrid instruction and business development within the higher ed vertical. He is the cofounder of the Higher Education Technology Managers Alliance (HETMA) and serves as the Editor-in-Chief of Higher Ed AV Media, host of the Higher Ed AV Podcast, and writer of the Business of AV monthly column. He has consulted for such high-profile organizations as the United Nations, US Department of Education, and more than forty Fortune 500 companies.

The President of MIG Steel Fabrication in Houston since 2018, Darnell Joseph is a technology professional with more than 40 years’ experience in business administration, computer technologies, software, and communications products.

He is also the Founder and President of JosephOne Technologies, which specializes in custom IT consulting, network infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and AV solutions. JosephOne’s mission is to empower organizations with strategic technology guidance, ensuring they thrive in an ever-evolving digital world. The company has partnered with ConvergeOne Government Solutions to bridge the gap between academia and real-world experience and has launched an HBCU initiative to prepare students for careers in the tech industry.

Joseph previously served as Engagement Manager and Senior Academic Technology Officer at Texas Southern University from 2010-2024. He is the President of the 100 Black Men of the Metropolitan Houston Chapter, where he is a founding member with a 30-year tenure of service, including as a former President and Chairman. The organization was chartered in 1994 by the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. and stands as a beacon of leadership, education, and positive change within Houston’s African American community.

John Trump is Director of Technology at CORE | Office Interiors (COREoi) where he leads the Audio Visual & Technology Integration Division. In the evolving landscape of future work and learning spaces, fragmented solutions from isolated industries are in the past. COREoi’s unique blend of expertise in AV, technology, RFID asset management, workspace spatial analytics, and furnishings is a natural combination which ensures a seamless synergy among the components.

Prior to joining COREoi four years ago, Trump was Director of Technology at SKG, Inc. and Director of IT at Office Pavilion Houston.

“We look forward to working with our Business Advisory Board and benefiting from the stewardship of this extraordinary group as we steer our growth path in all markets,” Reinhart states.