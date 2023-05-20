Mega Leap with AI: TECNO Showcases Next-Gen AI PCs and AI Product Ecosystem Innovations at COMPUTEX 2025

TECNO returns to COMPUTEX 2025 to showcase its comprehensive AI ecosystem and enhanced connectivity. The MEGABOOK S16 is unveiled, which features upgraded AI capabilities and localized intelligence across the entire MEGABOOK family.

TAIPEI, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TECNO, an AI-driven innovative technology brand, showcases its next-generation AI ecosystem products powered by TECNO AI at COMPUTEX 2025 in Taipei from May 20-23. Under the theme of “Mega Leap with AI,” TECNO presents the latest advancements in its TECNO AI product ecosystem, demonstrating how cutting-edge TECNO AI technology can revolutionize everyday productivity and elevate user experiences to new heights.

At the event, TECNO introduced its newest flagship AI PC, the MEGABOOK S16, alongside other key AI-powered models, including the world’s lightest 14-inch OLED 899g laptop MEGABOOK S14, ultralight 999g MEGABOOK T14 Air, latest MEGABOOK K15S and MEGABOOK K14S. Each of these devices features TECNO’s ground-breaking self-developed edge-side large-scale AI model, enabling a mega leap in AI-enhanced multitasking that empowers users to achieve more.

“At this year’s event, we are proud to globally unveil the MEGABOOK S16 AI PC while showcasing our TECNO AI ecosystem products. TECNO is steadfast in our commitment to democratizing AI ecosystem connectivity, delivering transformative intelligent experiences that empower users to enhance their productivity and digital lifestyles, both online and offline,” said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO.

MEGABOOK S16: A Newest AI-Powered Addition to TECNO’s AI Product Ecosystem

The TECNO AI ecosystem revolutionizes user experience by seamlessly integrating advanced AI capabilities across all devices. With its self-developed edge-side AI model, TECNO AI enhances productivity and creativity, enabling smooth functionality both online and offline. Users benefit from effortless connectivity base on TECNO smartphones to laptops, tablets, and wearables, facilitating efficient multitasking and real-time collaboration. This cohesive ecosystem empowers individuals to maximize their potential in work, gaming, and creative pursuits, making technology more intuitive and accessible than ever before.

Augmenting the leap in AI, the new MEGABOOK S16 integrates TECNO’s self-developed edge-side AI model based on TECNO AI. It delivers smooth AI functionality even offline and ensures seamless connectivity across TECNO AI Ecosystem devices, including smartphones and tablets. Powered by the Intel® Core™ i9-13900HK, featuring 14 cores and 20 threads with a turbo boost of up to 5.4 GHz, the MEGABOOK S16 delivers blazing-fast performance for AI applications, gaming, and productivity tasks. Enhanced by NPU AI acceleration and advanced Arc graphics, it is built to handle the most demanding tasks with ease. This elegant yet powerful device excels in AI-enhanced multitasking, enabling effortless task switching and boosting productivity across work, gaming, and creativity. Whether tackling intensive workloads, unleashing creativity, or diving into immersive gaming experiences, this laptop excels in performance.

Crafted with a premium all-metal design that exudes elegance, the MEGABOOK S16 weighs just 1.3kg and measures only 14.9mm thin. It also features an immersive 16″ FHD display, TECNO’s first 16″ flagship laptop, designed to meet growing demand for larger screens. Its ultra-slim, lightweight form factor ensures that professionals can stay productive wherever they go, without compromising on performance. Unveiled for the first time at the exhibition, it captured the attention of visitors, showcasing TECNO’s mega leap in Al and innovation.

Experience the AI Evolution with DeepSeek-V3 Across the Entire MEGABOOK Series, Empowered by TECNO AI

The MEGABOOK AI PC series has upgraded its TECNO AI model with DeepSeek-V3, enhancing offline capabilities and enabling comprehensive online AI searches through the Personal GPT function. In addition to this feature, TECNO AI offers five other core functionalities—AI Gallery, AI Meeting Assistant, Ella AI Assistant, AI PPT, and AI Drawing—designed to boost productivity and creativity.

The AI Gallery, a world first on Windows, connects seamlessly with TECNO smartphones for wireless photo backup, smart album creation, and image searches. The Ella AI Assistant streamlines tasks and manages schedules, while AI PPT localizes and completes presentations efficiently using TECNO AI sources. The AI Meeting Assistant transcribes meetings in real-time, identifies speakers, and extracts key points, making it invaluable for professionals. The AI Drawing feature fosters creativity, enhancing the overall user experience.

Taking the “Mega Leap with AI,” the MEGABOOK family—flagship S, popular T, and entry-level K series—fully integrates TECNO AI to empower users with advanced functionality. The MEGABOOK S14 is the world’s lightest 14″ OLED AI laptop at just 898g, featuring an external powerful NVIDIA Graphics Card and a stunning 2.8K display for on-the-go performance. The MEGABOOK T14 Air offers exceptional battery life for mobile professionals, while the K15S and K14S both new two sizes of K Series have provided value for everyday tasks.

Equipped with TECNO AI and seamless TECNO Smartphone connectivity through OneLeap, these devices enable multi-screen sharing, file transfer, and cross-device collaboration, ensuring unparalleled convenience and productivity across diverse environments.

Powered by TECNO AI: TECNO’s Comprehensive AI Ecosystem

At COMPUTEX 2025, TECNO showcases its full range of TECNO AI Ecosystem products across PCs, smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, smart audio solutions, AI glasses, and accessories, ensuring seamless intelligence across every facet of modern digital life. These offerings are designed to meet the growing demand for AI solutions in work, study, entertainment, and mobility scenarios.

TECNO AI Glasses Pro and TECNO AI Glasses: The innovative eyewear pieces showcase cutting-edge features, including the highest pixel AI photography system for ultra-clear imaging and a futuristic AR display. The SmartSnap function intelligently recognizes scenes and generates captions for effortless sharing, while the AI Info function compiles notifications into concise reports, saving users time. With the integrated Ella AI Assistant providing real-time translations, object recognition, and personalized recommendations, these glasses embody a new generation of intelligent eyewear that seamlessly connects with smartphones, smartwatches, and earbuds for an enhanced user experience.

Watch GT: Integrates TECNO AI with high-end design, featuring a unique AI-powered watch face that can be generated through images or text. It also comes with an AI voice assistant for seamless smart interactions. With built-in high-precision GPS, it is perfect for sports tracking. The Watch GT is equipped with a 1.51-inch AMOLED display and 2.5D animation effects, ensuring a smooth visual experience. Supporting dual-mode Bluetooth calling and 3ATM water resistance, it combines practicality with safety, making it ideal for both daily and outdoor use.

TRUE 2: An upgraded version of TECNO’s flagship True series TWS earbuds, features AI ENC noise cancellation, 45dB hybrid ANC, spatial audio with dual drivers. Supports AI voice control with low-latency, delivering immersive sound and versatile everyday use.

noise cancellation, 45dB hybrid ANC, spatial audio with dual drivers. Supports AI voice control with low-latency, delivering immersive sound and versatile everyday use. MEGAPAD 11: Tailored for cost-conscious professionals and students, this tablet features an eye-care display and crystal-clear vision, ideal for learning and entertainment in offices, classrooms, and dorms.

TECNO offers a diverse range of AI ecosystem products for every user—professionals, gamers, creators, and tech enthusiasts—ensuring a seamless interconnected experience. As Day 1 of COMPUTEX 2025 concludes, TECNO reaffirms its commitment to innovation through its “Stop At Nothing” strategy, pushing the boundaries of AI with groundbreaking products that empower users worldwide. Attendees are invited to visit booth N1302 to experience the “Mega Leap with AI” and explore the next generation of AI-driven technologies shaping the future of work, productivity, study, and entertainment. TECNO looks forward to showcasing the transformative potential of its advanced solutions.

About TECNO

TECNO is an AI-driven innovative technology brand with a presence in over 70 markets across five continents. Committed to transforming the digital experience in global emerging markets, TECNO relentlessly pursues the perfect integration of contemporary aesthetic design with the latest technologies and artificial intelligence. Today, TECNO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of AI-powered products, including smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, smart gaming devices, the HiOS operating system, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing,” TECNO continues to pioneer the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and AI-driven experiences for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and brightest futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.

