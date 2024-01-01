TEKVOX Joins OpenAV Cloud Initiative

TEKVOX is pleased to announce that it has joined OpenAV Cloud, an industry-wide initiative bringing together AV manufacturers and technology providers to drive the adoption of open and standardized cloud connectivity and API-driven innovation. OpenAV Cloud is an industry-led, new initiative aimed at creating a seamless, interoperable, and customer-first AV ecosystem that benefits the entire value chain from manufacturers to integrators to end users.

OpenAV Cloud officially launched May 21 at the AV Cloud Summit Spring Event, the go-to event for AV professionals to understand, explore, and lead the cloud-driven transformation of the AV industry. Founding members of the OpenAV Cloud initiative include Sony, Panasonic, Legrand, Shure, BrightSign and Xyte. They believe the more new players that join, the faster OpenAV Cloud can build the tools, standards, and connections that all customers need to shape the future of the AV industry.

“We are excited to be part of OpenAV Cloud whose vision aligns so closely with that of TEKVOX,” says TEKVOX CEO Jim Reinhart. “This new initiative provides the framework to meet the needs of today’s AV customers, and we are eager to collaborate with our OpenAV Cloud partners to move ahead in AV’s cloud evolution.”

As the AV industry undergoes a fundamental shift to the cloud, fragmentation and proprietary ecosystems slow down innovation. Customers demand flexibility, integration, and interoperability across different brands and platforms. An open, integrated AV ecosystem where hardware and software seamlessly connect through cloud technologies and open APIs will speed up innovation, improve customer experiences, and build stronger, more flexible business models across the board.

As a member of OpenAV Cloud, TEKVOX is committed to having a cloud platform with open read-and-write APIs, which will let their devices, platforms, and services work together smoothly and securely. Members will also collaborate to create shared standards for things like secure data access, system telemetry, and cloud-to-cloud integration — so products can connect across ecosystems without running into proprietary walls. Once those barriers are out of the way, a whole new world of possibilities opens up: remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, smart automations, cross-platform analytics, and more — all built on secure, seamless connections.

“There’s no doubt that OpenAV Cloud members are laying the technical foundation for a stronger, more flexible AV ecosystem,” says Reinhart. “TEKVOX is proud to be part of this initiative that’s leading the way in the future of the AV industry.”