MDelite Strengthens Role in Ocular Surface Education with SWOS and CLOSE Partnerships

By partnering with leading educators in optometry, MDelite is redefining how students and doctors engage with emerging ocular surface technologies.

MDelite, a leader in vision and aesthetic device technology, has deepened its commitment to optometric education through key partnerships with the Student Workshop of the Ocular Surface (SWOS) and the Community for Learning in Ocular Surface Excellence (CLOSE). These national initiatives aim to equip both emerging and practicing optometrists with the tools and insight to confidently navigate innovation in ocular surface care.

Empowering Students Through Real-World Exposure

SWOS brings advanced technology training to optometry students through campus workshops and national webinars. In April 2025, MDelite served as the primary IPL sponsor for two SWOS events:

April 7 – Michigan College of Optometry (Big Rapids, MI)

April 30 – University of Missouri-St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)

At both sessions, students engaged directly with MDelite representatives to explore how the use of intense pulsed light (IPL), radiofrequency (RF), and low-level light therapy (LLLT) are used to support ocular surface health in modern clinical settings. MDelite currently serves as SWOS’s primary education partner for IPL, RF and LLLT, reinforcing its leadership in optometric training and device integration.

“Partnering with MDElite was a natural fit because of their outstanding track record and innovative approaches to treating dry eye patients,” said Dr. Kading, leader of SWOS. “Their novel solutions align perfectly with our goal of helping students and clinicians gain a deeper understanding of available treatments.”

Bridging Innovation and Clinical Readiness

As part of the April 7 programming, MDelite VP of Sales Mitchell Halpert hosted a live webinar for optometry students across the country. His presentation focused on helping students evaluate innovation, technology access and vendor partnerships as they prepare for clinical practice.

“Education is the foundation of progress in eye care,” said Halpert. “Through our partnerships with SWOS and CLOSE, we’re giving future ODs the tools and perspective they need to confidently bring advanced technology into their practice from day one.”

Long-Term Investment in the Optometric Community

Beyond SWOS, MDelite is a premier sponsor of CLOSE, a respected educational community co-founded by industry leading optometrists Dr. David Kading, Dr. Mile Brujic, and Dr. Cecelia Koetting Woo.

MDelite’s one-year partnership with CLOSE includes support for webinars, in-person events, and Whoo University, a virtual learning platform drawing optometrists nationwide.

About MDelite

MDelite supplies innovative device technology to vision and aesthetic practices nationwide. Its portfolio includes IPL, RF,fractional CO2, hair removal and LLLT solutions supported by hands-on education, clinical training and ongoing customer support.

Click here to learn more about MDelite.

