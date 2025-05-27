Award-winning Hippotizer MX Series Media Servers and tvONE CALICO PRO 1200 Video Processor Showcased at InfoComm 2025

ORLANDO, FL, MAY 27, 2025 ― tvONE, a leading video processing, signal distribution and media server technology company, will showcase the new 1RU version of the CALICO PRO video processor (C7-PRO-1200) and award-winning MX Series of Hippotizer Media Servers at InfoComm 2025 (tvONE Booth 3935). This year, tvONE is exhibiting alongside ACT Entertainment, its exclusive North American distributor, located across the aisle in Booth 3943, sharing ACT’s vision of comprehensive solutions for lighting, sound and video.

The tvONE and ACT teams invite InfoComm visitors to experience both the original CALICO PRO and its smaller 1RU version, which are built upon tvONE’s latest patented fifth generation 4K/8K, 10-bit video processing engine, which delivers unparalleled performance and versatility. Both units are now shipping.

“We were thrilled to launch the CALICO PRO 2RU hardware last year, demonstrating its from-the-ground-up new design which can deliver hundreds of video layers across four huge, real-world design canvases,” says Mark Trevena, Communications and Training Manager at tvONE. “Now, we introduce the more compact 1RU CALICO video processor, within which we’ve packed 10-bit video processing that ships with a fixed I/O configuration of six 4K60 inputs and two 4K60 outputs together with a built-in media store for background images and labels.”

The CALICO PRO technology delivers superior results for 4K video sources and still images at their native resolution, utilizing propriety 10-bit video processing. The goal is to ensure that no detail is lost from source to display with guaranteed visual perfection right down to pixel level. It can power up to 16.5 million pixels across two outputs and delivers hundreds of low latency 4K video windows with seamless performance and 24/7 reliability.

In addition, Green Hippo will showcase its new Hippotizer MX Series Media Servers on the booth. The MX Series offers five new customizable, dependable, and future-proofed media server solutions that enhance workflow efficiency with the best in high-quality playback and purpose-built design.

Building on 20 years of robust and dependable hardware, the Hippotizer MX Series provides 10-bit video playback for accurate color reproduction, supporting SMPTE 2110 and IPMX workflows, as well as easy system customization, and seamless delivery of large media and quality playback. Crafted for designers, touring professionals and integrators, the new solutions offer rear-chassis illumination, upgradeable and swappable media drives, customizable output configurations, and an OLED display.

Green Hippo is partnering with INFiLED, which will showcase the Hippotizer Media Server capabilities at Booth 2333.