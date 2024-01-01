TEKVOX Introduces New Product Bundles Designed for Low-Cost Wireless Conferencing

TEKVOX has announced new product bundles designed to create wireless conference rooms with low installation costs. They combine the ScreenBeam 1100 Plus wireless conferencing unit with TEKVOX components to deliver solutions ready for any room.

“TEKVOX is pleased to partner with ScreenBeam on two new bundles that make wireless conferencing easier and more cost effective than ever before,” says Jim Reinhart, CEO of TEKVOX. “Our Concurro Entry-Level Conference Solutions offer the market’s most efficient platforms designed to meet the needs of a wide range of customers.”

Recognized as the industry’s most flexible turnkey collaboration platform, the ScreenBeam 1100 Plus adds wireless connectivity to room cameras, microphones and speakers with support for all major video conferencing services.

The TEKVOX Concurro W100 pairs the ScreenBeam 1100 Plus and the TEKVOX Wunderbar all-in-one camera/speaker/mic unit to provide cost-effective, plug-and-play that’s perfect for classrooms, huddle spaces and meeting rooms. It features USB-connected audio and video with wireless BYOM, is compatible with all major UCs and OSs, and is HyFlex Ready with easy integration with existing UC systems. The system is priced at $1,595 and is currently shipping.

The Concurro W200 Mid-range Conference Solution teams the ScreenBeam 1100 Plus with the TEKVOX 4K UltraCam and Acoustic Magic Voice Tracker III (VTIII) mic array for medium- to large-size rooms needing flexibility, reliability and affordability in hybrid learning settings. The seamless conferencing system provides wireless connectivity, 4K video and excellent voice pickup without complex controls or costly codecs. It is priced at $2,195 and is now shipping.

TEKVOX also continues to offer its 4K UltraCam and VTIII bundle for quick, seamless AV integration in classrooms, conference rooms and training rooms. Equipped with TEKVOX’s 4K PTZ auto-tracking camera with rich feature set, the VoiceTracker III mic array, receiver, HDBT cable and audio cable, it delivers enhanced audio quality, future-proof design and an integrated power solution for clear and efficient AV in any environment.

Priced at $1,295 and shipping now, the UltraCam/VTIII bundle is a high-quality, budget-conscious system packed with more features than higher-priced competitors – a true value-added, plug-and-play solution.