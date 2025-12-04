Marshall Electronics Highlights CV355-27X-ND3 Camera With 27X Optical Zoom and NDI® at ISE 2026

BARCELONA, SPAIN, DECEMBER 4, 2025 — Marshall Electronics showcases the CV355-27X-ND3 Optical Zoom NDI® (NDI HX2, NDI HX3) Camera at ISE 2026 (Booth 4N900). Designed for users seeking high-quality video with flexible integration into their existing workflows, this camera utilizes a professional-grade 8.5-megapixel sensor to capture crisp HD video up to 1920×1080 at 60fps with support for all HD formats. Its straightforward design, ease of use and NDI capabilities make this camera a valuable tool for a variety of professional A/V requirements.

The CV355-27X-ND3 features a 27X optical zoom block, providing a large zoom range from 5.56mm to 150mm. Its horizontal angle-of-view starts at 60 degrees at the wide end to 3.2 degrees zoomed in, maintaining image crispness throughout this range.

The camera includes the NDI (NDI HX2, NDI HX3) video-over-IP protocol, allowing for high-quality, low-latency video to be transferred over a standard IP network. NDI preserves visual quality, frame accuracy and source synchronization. NDI also opens up a wide range of NDI Tools that are available to make this new camera easily discoverable, controllable, adjustable and consumable into NDI workflows. The camera offers the convenience of NDI HX2|HX3, 3G/HDSDI and HDMI simultaneous outputs with stereo audio embedding.

The CV355-27X-ND3 operates with exceptional low-light sensitivity, ensuring a clear picture in variable and challenging lighting conditions, including live events, indoor or outdoor sporting events, houses of worship and other dynamic lighting environments.

“The CV355-27X-ND3 is engineered for those who don’t want to compromise on image quality or workflow flexibility,” says Bernie Keach, Marshall Electronics. “Its 27x zoom and NDI integration equip professionals with the ability to capture content with confidence and efficiency.”

More information can be found here or visit Marshall at ISE 2026 (Booth 4N900).