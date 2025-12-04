AI Digital Lab’s New Report ‘The State of AI Maturity’ Reveals Major Gap Between AI Ambition and Execution in Advertising Agencies

AI Digital Lab today launched The State of AI Maturity: Ad Agency Generative AI Adoption Report, revealing a fundamental disconnect in the advertising industry. While agencies recognize AI as essential for competitive survival, the majority lack mature strategies, formalized governance, and measurable return on investment.

The survey targeting agency executives uncovers that the primary barrier to AI adoption is not technology-it’s people. Skills gaps and lack of dedicated time are preventing agencies from moving beyond ad-hoc experimentation to true transformation.

The State of AI Adoption: High Conviction, Low Execution

The research reveals an industry caught between urgency and inaction. Two-thirds remain stuck in discussion or ad-hoc experimentation, while only 16% have truly embedded AI across their operations. In addition, 53.6% reported not having licensed marketing or advertising-specific AI tools or platforms.

Key Insights

The Skills Crisis is Real: 73.2% of agencies cite “staff upskilling bootcamp” as their top need for external support, while 60.7% identify skills gaps as their primary barrier. Additionally, 51.8% report that lack of dedicated time, with daily operations crowding out AI initiatives.

Lack of Market Differentiation: Agencies rate AI capabilities as highly critical for competitiveness-8.1 on a 10-point scale-yet 57.1% lack a compelling AI narrative beyond generic talking points. Just 16.1% have a battle-tested AI story.

A Measurement Blind Spot: 46.4% don’t measure AI’s impact at all-a figure tied with those relying solely on time-savings metrics. Whilst, 21.4% measure campaign performance lift, and just 17.9% track cost reduction or margin improvement.

Expectations for Radical Transformation: Agency leaders expect massive disruption: they rate the expected transformation of their business by 2030 as 8.2 out of 10, underscoring the high stakes of current inaction.

The Governance Gap: 16.1% reported having comprehensive AI policies with regular training to safeguard client data, while 30.4% admit they “haven’t done anything here,”.

The ROI Paradox: Agencies are winning with AI in the wrong places. Creative generation was ranked the highest ROI category at 26.8%, yet agencies’ biggest needs are reporting automation at 30.4% and creating strategic client differentiation at 37.5%.

Industry at an Inflection Point

The research suggests the industry is at an inflection point. The next phase of AI adoption we now find ourselves in will require agencies to shift from ad-hoc experimentation to formalized strategy, major talent investment, and the creation of measurable, differentiated client value.

“Smaller and mid-sized organizations are proving that AI success isn’t about having the biggest budget-it’s about recognizing the stakes and doing the hard work of transformation. The companies outpacing their larger competitors understand what’s at risk if they don’t act, and they’re genuinely embedding AI into their operations rather than just experimenting at the edges. Urgency and execution matter more than resources.” – David Mainiero, Chief AI Officer at AI Digital

About the Research

The State of AI Maturity Report was conducted by AI Digital Labs in 2025, surveying 50+ advertising agency executives from small and medium enterprise agencies across the U.S.

Download the full report here: https://www.aidigital.com/genai-media-benchmarkreport-2025

About AI Digital Labs

AI Digital Labs is the consulting and innovation practice of AI Digital, a global AI-native media consultancy founded in 2018. AI Digital Labs partners with agencies and brands to accelerate AI adoption through strategic advisory and capability building. AI Digital’s 400+ specialists deliver AI-enhanced media solutions for leading brands and agencies worldwide.

