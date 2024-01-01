TEKVOX and Acoustic Magic Introduce UltraCam-Voice Tracker III Bundle 

TEKVOX and Acoustic Magic have partnered to launch a cost-effective bundle featuring the new TEKVOX UltraCam and Acoustic Magic’s Voice Tracker III (VTIII) for quick, seamless AV integration in classrooms, conference rooms and training rooms.

TEKVOX and Acoustic Magic have a proven track record of working together, with more than 600 installations using VTIII with other TEKVOX cameras in their AV installations. “TEKVOX selected Acoustic Magic’s VTIII as the high-performance array microphone of choice to integrate with our HyFlex Drop-In systems for educational installations,” notes TEKVOX Vice President of Sales Joshua Joseph. “The VTIII has been an integral component in our best-selling, entry-level collegiate classroom solution where it provides whole-room microphone coverage. The mics also feature in our other value-based systems. TEKVOX HyFlex Drop-In solutions with VTIII mics are currently used on Lone Star College campuses and at Texas Southern University and Alamo College.”

“TEKVOX knows how reliable Voice Tracker is: We’ve sold more than 30,000 of them, including our latest VTIII model, and they never fail,” says Bob Feingold, CEO of Acoustic Magic. “By pairing VTIII with the new UltraCam, customers get a solution that’s painless to install, easy to use and delivers high-quality audio and video every time.”

UltraCam is a 4K HDBaseT PTZ auto-tracking camera whose rich feature set has never been offered before in a single camera. It consolidates all power, control and AV connections across a single CAT cable connection up to 328 feet (100m) for easy installation. UltraCam’s advanced ISP algorithm and face detection offer precise auto tracking without any setup. Its 4K resolution provides exceptional image quality with 12x optical zoom.

Voice Tracker III’s self-scanning “listening beam” automatically and electronically steers to the active talker, minimizing required setup. It has a 360º field of view, but is more sensitive from the front; two-stage noise reduction (spatial filtering and noise reduction processing); and an eight element, 22-inch array for maximum range. VTIII’s 30-foot pick up range is believed to be the longest of any scanning mic array.

By bundling UltraCam and VTIII customers benefit by enhanced audio quality, a future-proof design and an integrated power solution. Reducing the cable length and tunneling audio over the HDBT connection minimizes signal degradation, ensuring clear and reliable sound. UltraCam’s advanced features support scalability and are adaptable for future system upgrades or changes. A single cable powers the UltraCam, VTIII microphone and receiver so clutter is reduced and maintenance is simplified.

The bundle comes complete with the 4K UltraCam, VTIII array mic, one receiver, and HDBT and audio cables. Wall mounts are included for both UltraCam and VTIII.

“For those looking to upgrade their AV capabilities, the UltraCam-VTIII bundle is the highest-quality, most budget-conscious solution on the market today,” says Joseph. “It has more features than higher-priced systems, and the history of the TEKVOX-Acoustic Magic partnership and our reliable components speaks for itself.”

“This is the true value-added, plug-and-play solution people have been waiting for,” Feingold declares.

Available immediately from TEKVOX, the 79068-Ultra VTIII has an introductory price of $1595 representing a remarkable value proposition. For more information, visit out store or call 832.584.5888.