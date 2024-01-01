Sev1Tech Launches Multi-Agent Generative AI-Driven Digital Twins Platform Vertasyn

Vertasyn to bolster production speed, employee training and problem prediction for mission-critical operations.

WOODBRIDGE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sev1Tech, a leader in providing information technology (IT), engineering, program management, C5ISR and cybersecurity systems integration and support services, has launched its new AI Digital Twin platform, Vertasyn. Leveraging MAGIE, a multi-agent generative intelligence engine, Vertasyn integrates live and historical data to provide a virtual representation of real-world entities and processes and more accurately simulate future outcomes.





“Vertasyn is the next evolution of digital twin technology, providing a game-changing solution that can increase operational efficiency up to 40% across industries,” said Greg Porter, Principal Solutions Architect at Sev1Tech. “Infused with generative AI, organizations can maximize the benefits of digital twins to achieve groundbreaking autonomy, self-optimization and data-driven insights.”

Digital twins allow commercial and defense organizations to enhance operational simulations more efficiently and cost-effectively than physical prototypes for flexible, scalable decision-making. With AI-driven automation, no-code virtual reality streaming, and seamless integration with model-based systems engineering (MBSE), IT and production systems, Vertasyn enables rapid deployment and ease of use –– empowering organizations to connect, simulate and optimize their digital ecosystems with unmatched flexibility and scalability.

Combining MAGIE, Digital Orchestrator, Digital Catalog, Intelligence Center, and Digital Thread, Vertasyn will enable maintenance cost reduction, predictive data analytics, robust employee training and more, supporting agile and responsive modern organizations.

About Sev1Tech

Sev1Tech provides IT modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, engineering, training, and program support services to U.S. government agencies and major commercial organizations. Headquartered in the Washington D.C. metro area, Sev1Tech is a trusted contractor supporting critical missions across the defense, intelligence, homeland security, space, and health markets. Sev1Tech delivers better solutions, faster through highly qualified people, CMMI SVC 3, ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, and ISO 27017 certified processes, and cutting-edge technology.

