DPA Enters Wireless Equipment Market with Launch of the N-Series Digital Wireless Microphone System

KOKKEDAL, DENMARK, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 ― DPA Microphones is moving into the wireless market with the release of its new N-Series Digital Wireless Microphone System at ISE 2025 (Stand 7P600). A fully digital, true diversity wideband solution, N-Series delivers DPA’s well-known sound quality in a robust and easy-to-operate format that is well-suited to a wide array of live, house of worship and corporate events as well as installed systems applications. In addition to the dedicated wideband capabilities available with each N-Series device, the extreme flexibility of the solution makes it an invaluable investment for live event rental companies.

Along with the wireless receiver and bodypack transmitters, DPA is launching its new 2024 Vocal Microphone, designed specifically with the N-Series in mind. The system can also be used with a variety of industry microphones, including several DPA models.

“Great sound doesn’t stop at the microphone and that’s why we’re moving down the signal chain to deliver a wireless system that features true DPA sound clarity,” says Rene Moerch, Product Management Director, DPA Microphones. “Making a wireless system work in a world of ever-increasing RF congestion takes robust equipment, hard work and skill. With N-Series, sound engineers are afforded genuine reliability, flexibility and clarity in an easy-to-use package with guaranteed true diversity, true digital and true wideband functionalities.”

Owing to its dedicated wideband capabilities, each N-Series solution enables users to quickly find audio channels in even the most densely RF populated areas and arenas, anywhere in the world. It operates in the 470–870 MHz range, with each unit providing users 400 MHz of flexibility and ease of use. This wideband philosophy ensures a more secure investment, not only because a single N-Series unit can be used in multiple locations, but also because it addresses the frequency shuffles that regularly take place around the globe.

“For years, we have been committed to creating solutions that safeguard the pure, unaltered sound captured by our microphones,” says Kalle Hvidt Nielsen, CEO, DPA Microphones. “Most of our microphones are regularly used with a wireless system. That’s why we believe providing a wireless system that matches the extremely high sound quality of our microphones is so important — not just for us, but for sound engineers who value the true, transparent clarity of DPA sound.”

Designed from the ground up as a fully digital system, N-Series secures DPA’s market-leading sound by incorporating high-quality microphone preamps and state-of-the-art analog-to-digital conversion technology. In addition to its true diversity capabilities for a secure high-quality connection with no dropouts in the most challenging environments, N-Series also offers AES256 encryption for privacy, which is essential for corporate or governmental applications.

With the N-series wireless system, DPA is also introducing the DPA Audio Controller, a software solution that allows remote control and monitoring of the system via either PC or Mac. DPA Audio Controller also features a comprehensive frequency analyzer that covers the entire bandwidth of the system, spanning from 470 to 870 MHz.

The N-Series bodypack transmitters are rounded to fit the contours of the body and are available with two connector options — LEMO 3-pin or DPA’s new MicroLock® compact connector. Other professional microphones with these connector types can also be used with the DPA N-Series bodypacks.

Handheld transmitters are available with the DPA SL1 thread, which is rapidly becoming an industry standard as it is compatible with most vocal microphone cartridges. The N-Series package can be utilized with DPA’s high-end vocal mics, including its new 2024 Vocal Microphone that is being released in conjunction with the system, as well as the 2028, d:facto™ 4018V and 4018VL microphones.