TECNO Debuts AI-Powered MEGAPAD Pro at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Innovative AI-driven technology brand TECNO announced the launch of the “TECNO MEGAPAD Pro” at IFA 2025, a cutting-edge tablet designed as the “Essential AI Tablet”. TECNO MEGAPAD Pro delivers an AI-powered tablet experience with a 12-inch 2K eye-care display, Dolby-enhanced audio, and 8-hour battery long usage. The device is uniquely designed for students, professionals, and family users by featuring an instant-access AI tools via Ella Voice Assistant to apply image-based Q&A and content summarization to boost productivity and learning efficiency.

With its versatile performance and intelligent features, TECNO MEGAPAD Pro empowers students to efficiently organize study materials, complete assignments, and collaborate with peers, while enabling professionals to handle emails, presentations, and productivity apps seamlessly. The device also offers a balanced entertainment experience for families with its immersive display, parental controls, and long-lasting battery life. Designed to enhance productivity across multiple roles, the MEGAPAD Pro adapts effortlessly to diverse user needs, making it an indispensable tool for learning, working, and connecting.

Eye-Caring Large Display for Sustained Efficiency

TECNO MEGAPAD Pro features a stunning 12-inch 2K Ultra Sensory Display that is not only visually captivating but also prioritizes eye health with low blue light certification. This immersive display provides up to 450 nits of brightness, combined with a 90Hz refresh rate and an impressive 86% screen-to-body ratio, creates an engaging environment for students to dive deep into their studies. Additionally, it features a surround sound experience with four Dolby speakers, perfect for movies, music, online classes, and video conferences scenarios. The MEGAPAD Pro is beneficial for the workplace and freelancers, easily handling office needs and providing efficient meeting experiences as an on-the-go mini laptop with a optional TECNO keyboard. Users can smoothly finish documents and conduct video conferences anywhere while also enjoying entertainment like watching short videos by split screen. While seamless performance and high-quality audio-visual effects is supported, a 10,000mAh battery also allows for up to 8 hours of usage.

TECNO AI Driven Productivity: The More You Use, the Smarter It Gets

Empowered by TECNO AI, the MEGAPAD Pro is packed with powerful AI features. A light press on the AI key, TECNO Ella Assistant responds instantly, enabling efficient collaboration and problem-solving through multimodal interaction scenarios: from AI writing, socializing, to video meeting. The AI Drawing Board transforms notebook sketches into smart images, making note easier taking. Smart Scanner handles document scanning and AR measurements in a flash; Users can also double-tap to activate Smart Text Recognition for quick info extraction. For students, these AI functionalities support efficient task management, helping them streamline study processes, enhance note-taking practices, organize information seamlessly, and stay focused on studies. For light business professionals, who face challenges like cumbersome equipment, language barriers, and fragmented workflows, the MEGAPAD Pro’s capabilities shine. Its ultra – slim design eases travel burdens, and real time translation in over 50 languages breaks down communication barriers and AI Noise Cancellation filters out background noise during calls; Coupled with instant file sharing, this tablet revolutionizes cross-border collaboration for professionals, ensuring seamless connectivity in any meeting scenario.

Ecosystem Connectivity with TECNO Devices Switching

One of the standout features of the MEGAPAD Pro is its ability to collaborate effortlessly with TECNO smartphones and PCs via TECNO OneLeap. At IFA 2025,TECNO has presented the latest AI Ecosystem products with showing the interconnection workflow via TECNO Slim, TECNO MEGABOOK S14 and MEGAPAD Pro. Users can quickly share files, use the tablet as a secondary screen, and control multiple devices simultaneously. This functionality is essential for light business professionals who rely on efficient cross-device collaboration and multi-tasking in their mobile work environments. Users can share files instantly and utilize the tablet as a secondary screen, ensuring that meetings and presentations are conducted smoothly. Moreover, “Tablet & Phone Mirroring”, featured with Clipboard Sharing to mirror your phone to the tablet for seamless message handling and real-time syncing. Stream videos on manage files on the tablet with gesture or keyboard controls for an immersive big-screen experience.

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative, AI-driven technology brand with a presence in over 70 markets across five continents. Committed to transforming the digital experience in global emerging markets, TECNO relentlessly pursues the perfect integration of contemporary aesthetic design with the latest technologies and artificial intelligence. Today, TECNO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of AI-powered products, including smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, smart gaming devices, the HiOS operating system, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing,” TECNO continues to pioneer the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and AI-driven experiences for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and brightest futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.

