Govee Leads Smart Lighting Evolution with Industry-First Innovations at IFA 2025

Govee’s new product line up sets a new standard for immersive and personalized home lighting

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Leading smart lighting company Govee has today unveiled its newest products at IFA 2025 showcasing the smartest additions to its range yet. Govee’s newest products, including the Govee TV Backlight 3 Pro and Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism are designed to help shape home environments and influence how people feel at home through intelligent lighting solutions. Using the latest pioneering technology, these products create the ultimate in intuitive smart lighting experiences cementing Govee’s position as an industry innovator.

Govee’s latest products embody the brand’s philosophy, “Life is Colorful,” empowering users to personalize their homes with lighting that combines aesthetic appeal and practical functionality. By moving beyond mere convenience, Govee’s innovative solutions are designed to enrich daily living, creating spaces that feel calming, expressive, and emotionally nurturing – truly reflecting individual style and enhancing well-being.

Govee TV Backlight 3 Pro: Industry-first HDR Triple-camera for Cinema-level Ambiance

Experience an unprecedented immersive visual journey with the Govee TV Backlight 3 Pro. It features an industry-first HDR triple-camera color-matching system that precisely captures TV screen colors. For the first time, this innovative system integrates a groundbreaking image sensor that features HDR capture capability, delivering high-fidelity 105dB dynamic range imaging for superior signal-to-noise performance.

The TV Backlight 3 Pro’s LuminBlend™ upgraded light strip adopts an industry-leading high-density lamp bead design, delivering 30% more brightness and an even & full lighting effect. Equipped with self-developed 16-bit color chips and RGBWWIC five-way independent light control technology, white light performance is equally outstanding, accurately reproducing the clarity of cool white and the softness of warm white light.

Govee AI also brings a smarter way to light up your entertainment, with an entire suite of intelligent features and automations for amplifying your senses and creating a better home cinema experience. The AI intelligent color mixing system uses deep-learning to automatically adjust the backlight’s white balance and saturation settings to go beyond simple color matching and create an immersive experience that matches the content’s style and atmosphere.

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism: the industry’s first and only Tri-Light system that turns any season into a limitless DIY light show

The Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism is the industry’s first and only flagship model to feature a triple-color lighting effect with a dynamic optical design. This breakthrough is made possible by Govee’s fully customized optical structure, meticulously engineered to ensure each lighting zone blends seamlessly without any overlap.

Following two generations of innovation with the Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 and Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro, the Prism takes performance to the next level. It features custom LEDs and proprietary chips that surpass the industry average by more than 150%, delivering a substantial performance boost while maintaining a sleek, lightweight design.

Beyond its distinctive build, the Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism integrates Govee’s advanced LuminBlend™ color management solution, producing 16 million true-to-life colors and smooth gradients that range from subtle transitions to bold, saturated hues—perfect for creating a standout home lighting display.

Engineered for exceptional versatility and durability, the Prism’s double-enhanced construction makes it easy to cut, splice, and extend for a flawless fit in any outdoor layout without clutter. Designed to thrive in extreme climates ranging from -30°F to 140°F, it is built for year-round enjoyment and beyond. With industry-leading IP68-rated lights and IP67-rated control units, paired with UV-resistant armor and flame-retardant materials, the Prism delivers up to 50,000 hours of brilliant and reliable performance in even the most demanding environments.

The new range line up for Govee at IFA is completed with:

Govee Curtain Light Pro has been designed to be a powerful creative tool for modern home life or professional creative tool. The ultra-dense LED layout and smoother refresh rate means GIFs and animations looked brighter and more vibrant. Whether you’re a parent bringing your child’s drawing to life across your living room wall or a TikTok creator crafting the perfect backdrop, the technology of the Curtain Lights Pro empowers people to create brighter and creative spaces.

has been designed to be a powerful creative tool for modern home life or professional creative tool. The ultra-dense LED layout and smoother refresh rate means GIFs and animations looked brighter and more vibrant. Whether you’re a parent bringing your child’s drawing to life across your living room wall or a TikTok creator crafting the perfect backdrop, the technology of the Curtain Lights Pro empowers people to create brighter and creative spaces. The Govee Pendant Light’s innovative three-segment star ring is designed with zoned lighting across the side, bottom, and curved surface of the product. Each section can be independently controlled with 16 million colors to mix and match, plus personalized DIY options to tailor to any individual home. Equipped with RGB+WW beads, it delivers 1300 lumens of white light (CRI 95) with 2700–6500K color temperature adjustment.

innovative three-segment star ring is designed with zoned lighting across the side, bottom, and curved surface of the product. Each section can be independently controlled with 16 million colors to mix and match, plus personalized DIY options to tailor to any individual home. Equipped with RGB+WW beads, it delivers 1300 lumens of white light (CRI 95) with 2700–6500K color temperature adjustment. The Govee Star Light Projector (Nebula) transforms spaces into cosmic wonderlands with 7-zone dynamic nebula effects and green laser stars in Blink/Orbit modes. Customize each zone’s color and flow via RGBW beads for personalized starscapes, while its 540 ft² projection blankets rooms in immersive light. Compatible with Matter, Alexa, or Google for voice control, and use the sleep mode with gradual dimming and 18 white noises to enhance rest. With 50+ scene modes, a built-in Bluetooth speaker, and DIY flexibility, it’s perfect for kids’ adventures, relaxing nights, or Instagram-worthy backdrops—all from the comfort of home.

transforms spaces into cosmic wonderlands with 7-zone dynamic nebula effects and green laser stars in Blink/Orbit modes. Customize each zone’s color and flow via RGBW beads for personalized starscapes, while its 540 ft² projection blankets rooms in immersive light. Compatible with Matter, Alexa, or Google for voice control, and use the sleep mode with gradual dimming and 18 white noises to enhance rest. With 50+ scene modes, a built-in Bluetooth speaker, and DIY flexibility, it’s perfect for kids’ adventures, relaxing nights, or Instagram-worthy backdrops—all from the comfort of home. Govee Christmas Sparkle String Lights feature high-density diffused milky white bullet-head LEDs, casting a starry sparkle with the beads bringing dynamic light to festive decor. Equipped with RGBW lamp beads and Govee Uni-IC technology, they offer 16M+ colors, each lamp bead can be independently controlled for dynamic lighting effects with white LEDs letting you switch freely between warm and cool whites. These lights also support AIGC function, Shape Mapping for easy adjustment.

Matter Integration and Smart Control

With Matter compatibility, these new lighting integrates effortlessly into any smart home ecosystem, including Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home. Govee DreamView multi-device sync, they can orchestrate lighting across other Govee smart lights in real time, creating a unified immersive atmosphere.

IFA Showcase and Product Availability

IFA attendees will be the first to explore all the latest from Govee at Messe Berlin, H1.2-143, and see for themselves how Govee’s elevated smart ambient lighting enhances everyday living through creativity, connection, and more.

Featured products like the Govee TV Backlight 3 Pro and Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism will be available in late September on Govee website and Amazon. Curtain Lights Pro will be ready for open sale on September 8th. Other products will be available soon.

For additional information, please visit Govee.com .

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative, ambient lighting solutions since 2017. From living spaces, gaming setups, and outdoor areas, Govee’s smart home tech is not just visually stunning, but also functional – transforming small everyday moments into more personalized and brighter engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that users should “Life is Colorful” and push the boundaries of what lighting can do by blending design, and utility. To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/govee-leads-smart-lighting-evolution-with-industry-first-innovations-at-ifa-2025-302545631.html

SOURCE Govee Moments Limited