THE FASHION INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY’S (FIT) ART AND DESIGN GALLERY PRESENTS ADAPT/EVOLVE EXHIBITION, Sept. 18-Oct. 26, 2025

The cross-disciplinary adaptive design exhibition features Fashion Design, Footwear and Accessories Design, Graphic Design, Interior Design, Jewelry Design, and Toy Design

Exhibition Symposium: Oct. 16, 1–6 pm

Gallery Hours: 9 am–5 pm Daily

FREE ADMISSION



NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) presents Adapt/Evolve, a multidisciplinary exhibition that examines adaptive and inclusive design across programs within FIT’s School of Art and Design, including Fashion Design, Footwear and Accessories Design, Graphic Design, Interior Design, Jewelry Design, and Toy Design. Open September 18 through October 26 in FIT’s Art and Design Gallery, Adapt/Evolve considers various approaches to designing for accessibility as well as adaptive design’s relationship to culture and society. More than 60 pieces will be on view, many developed by FIT alumni, students, and faculty. The show also includes invited designers and artists, including Adaptive Design Association (ADA); OFS, a family-owned manufacturer of socially responsible and innovative furniture; High School of Fashion Industries; Alex Strada; and Grace Jun. Underscoring FIT’s commitment to fostering a more inclusive and equitable future, Adapt/Evolve explores a network of care, interdependence, and access to good design for all.

The exhibition is free and open to the public daily 9 am–5 pm, including a related symposium October 16, 1 pm–6pm, featuring panel discussions and presentations. In preparation for Adapt/Evolve, FIT organized a roundtable discussion to explore a range of themes; highlights will be presented to visitors in a 20-page print booklet that accompanies the exhibition.

“Adapt/Evolve reflects FIT’s commitment to inclusive, human-centered design across all of FIT’s School of Art and Design disciplines—from fashion and footwear to interiors, graphic design, and toy design,” said Troy Richards, dean, School of Art and Design. “As a public college with deep industry ties and a mission rooted in innovation, we see adaptive design not as a niche, but as a powerful creative frontier that demands attention, empathy, and imagination. With 17 art and design programs contributing to this dialogue, FIT is uniquely positioned to lead in shaping a future where accessibility is not only functional, but stylish, expressive, and joyful.”

“We pride ourselves on creating equipment that is decidedly nonclinical in appearance,” said FIT alumnus Eric Gottshall, adaptive designer and fabricator at ADA. “There’s absolutely no reason why good, personalized design can’t permeate all realms of the built world, especially for durable medical equipment, and the settings in which it’s used. We also pride ourselves on considering the emotional aspect of our equipment, incorporating play anywhere we can.”

The exhibition opens with a dynamic exploration of Fashion Design, showcasing nearly 30 garments, from lingerie to outerwear, that redefine adaptive apparel to serve individuals with disabilities and diverse physical needs—without compromising on style.

Helya Mohammadian is an FIT alumna and the founder and chief innovator of Slick Chicks, a line of adaptive clothing designed to make getting dressed easier for people with limited mobility and disabilities. Included in the exhibition, the company’s pieces feature side fasteners and thoughtfully placed closures that allow wearers to dress without bending, twisting, or struggling—whether independently or with help from a caregiver.

“At the heart of what we do is a commitment to preserving autonomy and dignity, while also prioritizing style, comfort, and confidence,” Mohammadian said. “What I hope visitors [to the exhibition] take away from seeing our work is that adaptive fashion isn’t just functional, it’s emotional. Clothing impacts how we show up in the world, and everyone deserves to feel seen, supported, and included. Adaptive design isn’t a specialization, it’s essential.”

The Toy Design section highlights the collaborative work of Chair Damian Mucaro and his former students—all recent alumni—which addresses the sensory needs of children on the autism spectrum. Over a 10-week intensive course titled the Toy Design Autism Research Project, students conducted extensive research and engaged in hands-on development to create toys that support verbal and nonverbal communication. Featuring a curated collection of toys and tools, this section is enriched by explanatory visuals that reveal thoughtful research and design processes.

Innovative approaches to Interior Design take center stage in the next section, emphasizing mobility, sensory engagement, and inclusive usability. With adaptable furniture and environments tailored to a range of abilities, this section highlights how purposeful design can create spaces that are both functional and welcoming for all. Alumni from FIT’s Design Technology IV class present a series of chairs made with mentorship from Wesley Edmonds, Director of Workplace, Adaptive Solutions at OFS, and Julia Glazer, Architecture + Design Market Manager at OFS.

