Tech Leader Anthony DiPrizio Empowers Mental Health Revolution as Chief Technology Officer at zant

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–zant, an innovative mental health support platform, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Anthony DiPrizio as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With more than 15 years of experience in IT management, DiPrizio brings a wealth of expertise in creating, developing, and supporting cutting-edge technology solutions to the platform.





“We are ecstatic to have Anthony on board as our CTO, his seamless integration into our team and his previous collaboration on past projects laid a strong foundation for our partnership,” said Maggie Rose Macar, CEO and founder of zant. “Anthony’s extensive experience and shared vision make him an invaluable addition, and we look forward to achieving great things together.”

According to Storm2, a company’s “seed stage [is] the perfect time to hire a CTO as they will be at an ideal time for startups to develop their idea, product, and concept.”

“It brings me immense joy to join the dynamic and ever-expanding zant team,” said DiPrizio. “zant touches lives positively, a testament to Maggie’s incredible vision…The opportunity to work alongside Maggie to make such a significant impact on mental health is beyond rewarding, and I am delighted to be a part of this extraordinary organization.”

DiPrizio is a recognized leader known for improving organizational effectiveness, driving cost savings, and fostering strategic flexibility. With exceptional leadership skills, he builds high-performing teams and develops effective strategies for revenue growth. His proficiency in emerging technologies makes him a valuable addition to zant’s C-suite, where he will spearhead technology initiatives and support development of the platform.

Featured in publications such as PC Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, The Boston Globe, and The New York Times, DiPrizio’s achievements speak for themselves. He also received the Gold APEX awards for ‘Best New Concept’ and ‘Best Content.’ With his record of success in driving innovation and implementing cutting-edge technologies, DiPrizio’s leadership and expertise will play a pivotal role in advancing zant’s mission to revolutionize the mental health industry.

About zant:

An innovative healthcare platform offering quick and simple access to a vast portfolio of mental health providers. Through the mobile app available on both iOS and Android, individuals can access professionals covering over 25 categories of support at low costs with discounted student and standard rates. At zant, we are dedicated to creating a world where mental health services are accessible, affordable, and available to all. For more information please visit www.zant.app.

