BLUEDOT Joins the Alliance for Open Media

WAKEFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) today announced that BLUEDOT.io, a leading startup specializing in semiconductor design and deep learning, has joined as a member. To advance open standards for media compression and delivery over the web, BLUEDOT will collaborate with AOMedia members, the leading internet and media technology companies, including Amazon, Apple, Cisco, Google, Huawei, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Mozilla, Netflix, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics and Tencent.





With its groundbreaking technologies, BLUEDOT addresses the evolving needs of video content creators and distributors. By harnessing the power of deep learning, BLUEDOT’s flagship product, Pulsar, utilizes AOMedia’s AV1 and AI-powered Super Resolution technology to upscale and encode videos, resulting in high resolution and improved video quality. By leveraging both temporal and spatial information, Pulsar offers an unparalleled viewing experience, satisfying the demands of discerning viewers.

“We are glad to join AOMedia and collaborate with industry leaders to drive the future of video processing and compression,” said Mickey Jeon, CEO at BLUEDOT. “Our deep learning technology combined with FPGA-accelerated semiconductor IP is revolutionizing the way videos are enhanced, processed and delivered. We believe that our membership in AOMedia will enable us to contribute to the development of cutting-edge media technologies and provide valuable solutions to our customers.”

BLUEDOT’s AOMedia AVIF-enabled ultra-fast FPGA-accelerated encoder solution significantly reduces webpage weight by over 50 percent, while preserving high-resolution picture quality. This breakthrough technology enables image-heavy websites to optimize their operations, reducing costs and improving user experience.

“We’re very pleased to welcome BLUEDOT to the Alliance for Open Media. We share a joint commitment to developing and deploying new media technologies such as AV1 to improve the streaming media experience,” said AOMedia Chair Matt Frost. “We look forward to collaborating with BLUEDOT to increase openness and interoperability of internet video.”

Designed at the outset for hardware optimization, the AV1 specification and its associated image format, AVIF, are available for tool makers and developers to download.

BLUEDOT is a startup at the forefront of revolutionizing video processing and compression through semiconductor design and deep learning. The company’s solutions, powered by FPGA-accelerated semiconductor IP, enable fast and intelligent video processing and compression in the cloud data center environment. By leveraging AV1-enabled AI-powered super resolution technology and ultra-fast AVIF encoding, BLUEDOT provides enhanced video quality, reduced webpage weight and improved user experience. To learn more, visit https://www.blue-dot.io/.

Launched in 2015, the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) was formed to define and develop technologies to address marketplace demand for open standards for media compression and delivery. Board-level, Founding Members include Amazon, Apple, Cisco, Google, Huawei, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Mozilla, Netflix, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics and Tencent. AOMedia’s open-source, royalty-free video codec AV1 is a significant milestone in the ability to deliver a next-generation video format that is interoperable, open, optimized for internet delivery and scalable to any modern device at any bandwidth. Visit www.aomedia.org or follow AOMedia on LinkedIn and Twitter at @a4omedia.

