TeamViewer Tops Frost & Sullivan’s 2026 AR-Centric Augmented Connected Worker Rankings

Independent benchmark places TeamViewer #1 in both Growth and Innovation among AR platforms for industrial frontline operations.

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan has named TeamViewer a Visionary Leader, placing the company #1 in Growth and Innovation on the Frost Radar™: Augmented Connected Worker, AR-Centric Platforms, 2026. The classification recognizes companies that combine strategic vision with operational excellence to influence the direction of their industry.

Frost & Sullivan’s assessment highlighted the platform’s reach across the full frontline value chain: from training and assembly to quality assurance, maintenance, and logistics, as well as TeamViewer’s broad partner ecosystem spanning SAP, Siemens, Microsoft, and Manhattan Associates, which helps customers connect Frontline to the systems they already run on. The report also recognized TeamViewer’s AI strategy as a key differentiator in a market where most vendors are still developing their approach to the technology.

“What distinguishes TeamViewer in this market is how deliberately it develops its platform,” said Francisco Dell’Era, Senior Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. “Product direction is shaped by structured customer input through roundtables, advisory formats, and early adopter programs, and the platform’s reach into advanced use cases like logistics and warehousing sets it apart from others in this space. That combination of customer alignment and operational breadth is what positions TeamViewer as a Visionary Leader in this benchmark.”

The recognition reflects a year of significant advancement across TeamViewer Frontline, driven by a clear innovation strategy: using AI to scale knowledge and reduce manual effort while keeping human expertise at the center of every workflow. A major milestone was the launch of Frontline Upskill, an immersive AR training solution that turns existing training materials into interactive 3D sessions in a few clicks. For manufacturers already running Siemens Teamcenter, a direct integration means digital twins and product data hosted there can be imported straight into Upskill, removing the need to build training content from scratch.

The same principle runs through recent enhancements to TeamViewer’s remote assistance solution. Most recently, Tia extended the platform’s AI capabilities to remote assistance calls, with real-time suggestions drawn from previous sessions to help teams resolve recurring issues faster. AI-powered session summaries support this by automatically documenting service calls, building the knowledge base Tia draws from. Live captions support noisy factory-floor environments, and AR sessions can be launched directly from Salesforce tickets, keeping expert support flowing without switching applications.

The solution now also integrates Microsoft’s AI-powered Video Super Resolution (VSR) technology, delivering sharper video even on weak or unstable connections, a common reality in industrial environments. When a field technician needs remote guidance to diagnose a fault, a clear video feed can mean the difference between resolving the issue quickly and hours of costly downtime.

With the release of Frontline 6, TeamViewer has modernized the platform’s core infrastructure to keep pace with the growing demands of industrial operations. Built on a stateless architecture, Frontline now scales alongside operations without changes to the underlying infrastructure. Built-in Mobile Device Management (MDM) capabilities support device administration at scale, while operational analytics turn sessions and process data into continuous improvement.

“The companies that win on the factory floor over the next five years will be those that turn operational knowledge into a continuous advantage by capturing what works, scaling it across their workforce, and feeding it back into every decision,” said Wade Lindsey, Vice President, Product Management at TeamViewer. “That is the problem Frontline is built to solve. We have spent the past year tightening that loop, using AI to put the right knowledge in front of the right person at the right moment. This recognition from Frost & Sullivan tells us we are heading in the right direction.”

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology – enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 620,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces – from small to medium sized businesses to the world’s largest enterprises – empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers.

Organizations use TeamViewer’s solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance – leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer’s solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally. In 2025, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 768 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the SDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

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SOURCE TeamViewer Germany GmbH