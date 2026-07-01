Thunderly Launches Year-Long “American Dreamers: The Stories of Franchising”© Campaign Celebrating Franchise Owners Across America

DALLAS, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — For more than 25 years, franchise marketing agency Thunderly has been at the forefront of connecting people who dare to dream of business ownership with the franchise systems that can help make that dream a reality. This month, as the United States celebrates 250 years of the American Dream, Thunderly is launching a year-long campaign showcasing franchise owners whose journeys embody this path to the American Dream.

“I have a front-row seat to the American Dream live and in action every day,” said Thunderly co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Monica Feid. “America was built by people who bet on themselves. That same spirit lives on in franchise owners who take the leap into business ownership.”

The storytelling campaign, American Dreamers: The Stories of Franchising©, will showcase a new franchisee story each month highlighting how franchising continues to create opportunities for economic mobility, independence, and lasting impact in communities nationwide.

“Franchising has created more opportunities for more people to achieve the American Dream than any other means I can think of,” said co-founder and CEO Scott White. “It doesn’t matter your background, your education or your politics.

“We have watched veterans trade their military discipline for a business of their own,” White continued. “We have seen rural and small-market franchisees who bring jobs and services to overlooked communities. We have cheered as corporate professionals walked away from the corner office to become their own boss. This series will celebrate these types of stories and more.”

More information about the American Dreamers campaign is available at www.thunderlymarketing.com/American-Dreamers.

About Thunderly

Named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies and annually included in Entrepreneur Magazine’s listing of Top Franchise Suppliers, Thunderly is a full-service franchise marketing agency built to amplify and grow franchises and other dynamic brands.

Founded in 1999, Thunderly brings decades of expertise in franchise development under one roof, including: lead generation, website design, video production, public relations, social media, thought leadership, influencer campaigns, digital advertising, graphic design, crisis communication, personal branding, podcast production and more.

Known for its proprietary AIM Model© (Amplified Integrated Marketing), Thunderly enables brands to align every aspect of marketing communications into a cohesive, structured strategy for visibility in a zero-click world across both traditional and AI-powered platforms.

More information is available at www.thunderlymarketing.com.

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SOURCE Thunderly Marketing