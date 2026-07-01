Edifier Unveils the G5 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset with Hi-Res Audio, 305-Hour Battery Life, THX® Spatial Audio+ and Professional-Grade Low-Latency Performance

RICHMOND, BC, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Edifier International, the award-winning audio electronics designer, announces the launch of its latest innovation the G5 MAX wireless gaming headset, redefining immersive gaming audio with professional-grade acoustic performance, ultra-low latency connectivity, and industry-leading battery life. Designed for gamers, streamers, and audio enthusiasts, the G5 MAX combines advanced acoustic engineering with cutting-edge wireless and immersive audio technologies to deliver reference-quality sound, crystal-clear communication, and uncompromising all-day performance.

The HECATE G5 MAX sets a new benchmark in wireless gaming audio with powerful 53mm titanium-coated drivers, triple Hi-Res Audio certifications, AI-enhanced voice capture, and immersive THX® Spatial Audio+ with 7.1.4 virtual surround sound for enhanced positional accuracy and a realistic 360-degree soundstage. Combined with an industry-leading 305 hours of battery life, the G5 MAX is engineered for gamers and creators who demand precision, immersion, and all-day comfort in a premium next-generation wireless audio experience.

THX® Spatial Audio+

The G5 MAX features THX Spatial Audio+ for headsets to deliver a more immersive and competitive gaming experience. The advanced spatial audio technology enables users to detect critical directional cues with greater clarity and precision, including footsteps, environmental effects, and sounds from above in supported Windows 11 titles. Enhanced audio positioning helps gamers react faster and stay fully engaged during intense gameplay, while also creating a richer, more cinematic entertainment experience. Users can further personalize their listening experience through advanced audio controls such as EQ adjustment, Bass Boost, Vocal Clarity, and Volume Normalization, allowing tailored sound profiles for different content types and play styles.

Precision Audio Engineered for Competitive Performance

At the core of the G5 MAX are precision-tuned 53mm titanium-coated drivers equipped with advanced PEN titanium diaphragm technology. Engineered to deliver powerful bass, crystal-clear mids, and ultra-detailed highs with distortion levels below 1%, the headset creates an immersive listening experience tailored for competitive gaming, music, and multimedia entertainment. Backed by triple Hi-Res Audio certifications, the G5 MAX reproduces reference-grade sound with remarkable depth, accuracy, and detail.

Crystal-Clear Voice Communication with AI Noise Cancellation

To ensure exceptional communication in every environment, the G5 MAX integrates dual ENC microphones alongside a detachable 9.75mm unidirectional microphone. Enhanced with AI noise cancellation technology, the headset isolates the user’s voice with studio-quality clarity while minimizing unwanted background noise. Whether used for competitive gaming, live streaming, team coordination, or professional calls, the microphone system is designed to maintain clear and consistent voice transmission.

Ultra-Low Latency Wireless Connectivity Across Platforms

Built for uncompromising wireless performance, the G5 MAX features Bluetooth 6.0 with support for SBC and LHDC 5.0 codecs, enabling stable, high-fidelity wireless audio across multiple platforms and devices. For gamers demanding maximum responsiveness, the dedicated 2.4G wireless mode supports 48kHz audio and delivers ultra-low latency connectivity optimized for fast-paced gameplay where precision and synchronization are critical.

Industry-Leading 305-Hour Battery Life

One of the standout features of the G5 MAX is its massive 2000mAh battery, engineered to provide up to 305 hours of playback on a single charge. This ultra-long battery life significantly reduces charging interruptions and ensures uninterrupted performance during extended gaming sessions, travel, streaming, and daily entertainment use.

Built for Audiophiles, Gamers, and Content Creators

Combining premium acoustic engineering, low-latency wireless technology, AI-enhanced communication, and exceptional battery endurance, the HECATE G5 MAX is designed for professionals, enthusiasts, and creators seeking uncompromising audio fidelity and all-day performance in a premium wireless gaming headset.

Price & Availability:

The G5 MAX will be available in the United States starting on July 1, 2026, with an MSRP of USD $149.99, via Amazon.com and the official EDIFIER online store.

About Edifier:

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, Edifier specializes in the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions that combine technological innovation, award-winning design, and superior acoustic performance for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its expertise in acoustic engineering and high manufacturing standards, Edifier has become one of the world’s leading innovators in audio electronics. Its gaming brand, HECATE, extends this expertise into high-performance gaming headsets, speakers, and accessories designed to deliver immersive audio experiences for gamers worldwide.

More information about Edifier is available online at www.edifier.com/global/

About THX Ltd.

Founded in 1983 by filmmaker George Lucas, THX Ltd. today continues to excel at empowering great entertainment experiences. The company provides innovative modern technologies and the assurance of superior audio and visual fidelity that truthfully delivers the artist’s vision. THX offerings go beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems, and live entertainment. Its THX® Spatial Audio and THX Spatial Audio+, patent-rich THX AAA™ audio technologies, and world-class THX® Certification standards, help THX partners bring premium entertainment enjoyment to market in the cinema, home, and mobile lifestyle electronics. For more information, visit THX.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

THX, THX Spatial Audio, and the THX Logo are the property of THX Ltd., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

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SOURCE Edifier International