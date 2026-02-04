Taurus Technologies Elevates Podcast Production with Brightline AV/720 Low Voltage Lighting and Control

Bridgeville, Penn. – February 4, 2026 – Taurus Technologies, a Dallas-area professional AV systems integrator, has upgraded its in-house podcast studio with Brightline Lighting’s AV/720 low-voltage lighting system, and the results are already paying commercial dividends. What began as a technical refresh to replace basic fluorescent overheads has become a strategic move to create a far more polished, professional production that engages customers, partners, and prospects in a direct, visual way.

Taurus purchased an AV/720 system for an integration project with Associa – the largest community management company in North America. After witnessing the advantages of the AV/720 controlling 17 fixtures, the Taurus team knew they wanted the same high-quality look and ease of operation in their studio.

“Our podcast, Taurus Tech Talk, is how we explain our work, train technicians and connect with our partners,” said Corey Church, Vice President of Technical Operations, Taurus Technologies. “We weren’t satisfied with the flat, inconsistent look of our old lighting. Moving to Brightline’s AV/720 was a key part of the studio upgrade. The new Brightline Lighting fixtures with the AV/720 control provides the clarity and polish our videos needed to represent the Taurus brand and our partners in the most engaging way possible.”

Taurus has eight Flex-T in-ceiling LED fixtures: four with a flood lens and four with a spot. All are powered and controlled by an AV/720 system. The AV/720 is an all-in-one control system for variable white lighting over low-voltage cables. Designed to provide seamless compatibility with low-voltage professional AV systems, the AV/720 lighting control system offers a simple “lighting by numbers” installation with true variable white color reproduction.

Professional visuals that open doors

The Taurus studio refresh focused on one clear business objective: making video content look like it was professionally produced for a brand channel, not from a basement. Brightline’s AV/720 delivers improved color rendition, even coverage, and simple on-set control, all of which make hosts, guests, and product demos appear dramatically better on camera. For a company that repurposes long-form podcast episodes into social clips, training segments, and vendor showcases, better lighting means better engagement and a higher return on content investment.

“Even the best cameras in the world can’t create beautiful images if they’re poorly lit,” Church noted. “The AV/720 gave us a cost-effective solution that we can operate without needing a lighting tech on set for every podcast.”

Low-voltage, low-overhead, big impact

A key commercial benefit of Brightline’s AV/720 is its low-voltage architecture and simplified installation. The system’s single low-voltage approach and factory-programmed and labeled fixtures and cables minimize install time and general-contractor costs. This creates a compelling value proposition for integrators and organizations that want broadcast quality on modest budgets.

For Taurus, that meant a fast, zero-surprise installation and a system that staff can control without technical concerns. The result is a studio that produces consistent, repeatable visuals. The level of visual quality strengthens relationships with customers and gives sales and marketing teams a stronger platform for storytelling.

Content with a purpose: training, sales, and partner engagement

Taurus Tech Talk runs on the Taurus YouTube channel and feeds a pipeline of short-form content across social and vendor platforms. With improved lighting, Taurus plans to increase episode output and sharpen the focus of its programming: more training and operational walkthroughs for customers and technicians, deeper product conversations with vendor partners, and short, high-quality clips designed to drive web and social discovery.

“Professional production helps us show rather than tell,” Church added. “When we demonstrate products or workflows in the studio, the production value makes the technical details easier to understand and the brand more credible.”

A model for integrators and customers alike

The Taurus upgrade highlights a larger trend in the industry. Organizations increasingly view studio and video production as critical customer-facing infrastructure – no longer just a back-office novelty. By choosing an AV/720 low-voltage lighting approach, Taurus has created a replicable model: a cost-conscious investment in lighting that delivers broadcast-quality images, simplifies operations, and scales as the company’s production needs grow.

Brightline’s AV/720 was designed for precisely the type of environment at Taurus – a small studio, conference room or corporate space where ease of use, color fidelity and flexibility matter. “The AV/720’s factory-programmed, pre-labeled approach reduces commissioning time and makes future expansions straightforward,” said Tim Godby, Product Ambassador, Brightline Lighting. “The combination of the AV/720 and the Flex-T fixtures assures Taurus that each podcast will look as professional as a nightly newscast.”

Looking ahead

Taurus Technologies sees the studio as an investment in business development. Better visuals support sales conversations, make training more effective, and strengthen partner relationships. With an intuitive, low-voltage lighting backbone in place, Taurus can scale production, experiment with new formats, and deliver polished content that helps customers and prospects see the value of advanced AV solutions firsthand.

Studio highlights:

– Lighting: Brightline AV/720 low-voltage control system, 8 Flex-T in-ceiling LEDs

– Audio: four Shure SM7B Microphones

– Video: three Aver TR315 12x 4Kp60 cameras; two Extron SMP 401 recording and streaming processor

– Monitoring/Control: one ELO 22TS7M touchscreen with Crestron DM-DGE-200-C graphics engine and Crestron control processor

– Studio size/location: Flower Mound HQ, studio footprint approx. [12’x12’]

For more information on the AV/720, please contact Tim at tgodby@brightlines.com or 1-412-206-0114 or schedule a training session.

Take a quick look at the AV/720 here.

