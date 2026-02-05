Access Limited Completes High-Risk Slope Work Enabling Early Highway 1 Reopening through Big Sur

Access Limited, a leading rockfall mitigation firm, has completed specialized steep-slope and rockfall mitigation work that enabled the reopening of Highway 1 through Big Sur on Jan. 14. The reopening restores a critical coastal corridor after years of intermittent closures tied to major landslide activity.

“This was a technically demanding site with steep terrain and active geologic risk,” said Simon Boone, Director of Sales West. “Our crews relied on specialized equipment and close coordination with our partners to complete the work safely and efficiently while supporting public safety and access.”

The project addressed complex geologic conditions along one of California’s most challenging highway segments. The work was completed as part of a broader repair effort led by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to stabilize the corridor and restore public access. Reopening the roadway required stabilizing steep terrain and installing protective measures designed to reduce future rockfall risk and support long-term slope performance.

Working in partnership with Granite Construction (formerly Papich Construction), Access Limited deployed spider excavators to safely access slopes too steep for conventional tracked equipment. Crews drilled and grouted more than 4,600 steel shear dowels, some extending up to 60 feet, and installed protective netting to stabilize the hillside and support reopening the highway to the traveling public.

Access Limited specializes in steep-slope construction and rockfall mitigation in challenging terrain where conventional construction methods are not feasible. The company supports transportation and infrastructure projects requiring specialized access, drilling and stabilization expertise.

About Access Limited

With more than 100 years of experience, Access Limited specializes in complex projects that demand expertise and innovation, and opportunities to test our limits. The Access Limited team is inspired by the thrill of challenging environments and delivering unparalleled results in remote and rugged terrains – and with the largest fleet of spider excavators in North America is redefining the standards of the industry. Access Limited is a trusted partner committed to safety, quality, and professionalism. Visit us geostabilization.com/accesslimited and follow us on LinkedIn.

