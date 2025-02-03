Advanced Systems Group Appoints Industry Veteran Derek Pezzotti to Lead Sports and Venue Market Growth

Emeryville, Calif., February 3, 2025 – Advanced Systems Group, LLC (ASG), a technology and services provider for media creatives and content owners, announced the appointment of Derek Pezzotti as Senior Account Executive. Pezzotti joins ASG’s Production and Innovation team to help expand the company’s presence in the sports and venue segment. In this role, Pezzotti will work closely with ASG’s consulting, design, engineering, and integration teams. He will report directly to Claudia Souza, Chief Innovation Officer, ASG.

“Adding Derek to the team reinforces ASG’s commitment to the dynamic live sports market,” said Souza. “Clients in this space need partners who understand both broadcast-grade technical requirements and the unique operational demands of in-venue production. Derek brings exactly that combination. He has deep industry relationships, hands-on systems experience and a practical approach to delivering innovative and reliable solutions. That expertise will help customers bring major-event quality and repeatable workflows to every production, from campus stadiums to international sports rights holders.”

A Practical Leader with Broad Technical Experience

Pezzotti arrives at ASG after an almost 20-year career spanning sports team and event operations, broadcast news, broadcast equipment manufacturer, and, most recently, a consulting firm specializing in broadcast technology for stadiums. This varied background has given him a 360-degree perspective of how venues are planned, procured, built, and run in real-world conditions. That background translates into faster project development and solutions that meet both technical and business goals.

“As a company that routinely delivers complex, mission-critical systems, ASG will benefit from Derek’s practical stadium experience and proven ability to bring teams together,” Souza added. “Given his extensive knowledge, he can communicate clearer requirements from the start, which means smoother integration of solutions that improve uptime, lower the total cost of ownership, and create better viewer experiences – across broadcast, digital and mobile platforms.”

On Joining ASG

“ASG has the reputation, footprint and engineering depth needed to scale sports and venue projects with real commercial impact,” said Pezzotti. “There’s a lot of momentum in this market, and the opportunity to build workflows that meet the needs of live sports production is exciting. Working together – with clients, consultants and manufacturers – is how complex projects succeed. That team-first approach is what will make the difference for customers choosing ASG.”