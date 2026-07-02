Talks For Christ Announces “America 250: Honoring Our Founders”

Special Three-Part Series Featuring Historian Jane Hampton Cook

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Talks For Christ is pleased to announce the launch of its special America 250: Honoring Our Founders, a three-part interview series featuring historian, author, and former White House staffer Jane Hampton Cook. The series commemorates the 250th anniversary of American independence by exploring the faith, courage, gratitude, and sacrifices that helped shape the United States.

Hosted by Dr. Bruce Oliver, founder of Talks For Christ, the series invites listeners to journey through pivotal moments in American history while reflecting on the principles that continue to influence the nation today.

“Jane Hampton Cook’s passion for American history and her understanding of the faith and gratitude that shaped our founders make these conversations both inspiring and timely,” said Dr. Bruce Oliver.

Cook, author of over twenty books on American history, is widely known for helping Americans rediscover the nation’s founding story. Her latest book, A Great and Grateful Nation, examines America’s heritage through the perspective of gratitude.

The three-part series includes:

Part 1 – From Grievance to Gratitude (June 14, Flag Day), exploring prayer, thanksgiving, and faith during the American Revolution while featuring Cook’s personal testimony of perseverance and hope.

Part 2 – The Founding Fathers and the Birth of a Nation (June 21, Father’s Day), examining the leadership of George Washington, the influence of Thomas Paine’s Common Sense, and the sacrifices that led to independence.

Part 3 – America’s Legacy of Faith and Freedom (July 4, Independence Day), highlighting the contributions of Benjamin Franklin and Phillis Wheatley while reflecting on religious liberty and personal responsibility.

The America 250 celebration also includes bonus features, including conversations about A Great and Grateful Nation; The Story Behind “Creator of the Universe” – The Space Force Hymn, featuring former Air Force Captain James F. Linsey; Religious Freedom in America with filmmaker Andrew Linn; and a ten-part series on the Landmark Edition of the Ten Commandments with bestselling author Howard B. Becker.

One of the greatest blessings of Talks For Christ is discovering new voices with stories that point people to Christ. If you know someone whose testimony or ministry could encourage others, Talks For Christ would love to hear from you.

America 250 made possible by HimFirstMedia.com

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SOURCE Talks For Christ