Canon EOS C70 Cinema Camera Instant Savings Now Available at B&H Photo

Canon EOS C70 Cinema Professional RF-Mount Camera, $1,300 Instant Savings Now Available

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — B&H Photo is pleased to announce a $1,300 Instant Savings offer on the Canon EOS C70 Cinema Camera, giving filmmakers, broadcasters, content creators, and production professionals an outstanding opportunity to upgrade their cinema workflow while enjoying significant savings.

Designed to bridge the gap between Canon’s Cinema EOS lineup and mirrorless camera systems, the Canon EOS C70 combines professional cinema features with a compact, lightweight design. Built around a Super 35mm Dual Gain Output (DGO) sensor and Canon’s RF lens mount, the camera delivers exceptional dynamic range, color reproduction, and low-light performance for demanding production environments.

Customers can now save $1,300 instantly on the Canon EOS C70 Cinema Camera for a limited time.

Canon EOS C70 Cinema Camera Highlights

Super 35mm Dual Gain Output (DGO) CMOS Sensor

Canon RF Lens Mount

Up to 16+ Stops of Dynamic Range

4K Recording up to 120 fps

Dual Pixel CMOS Autofocus with Eye Detection

Built-in Motorized ND Filters

Professional XF-AVC and MP4 Recording Formats

Dual SD Card Slots

Compact, Lightweight Cinema EOS Design

Comprehensive Professional Connectivity

The EOS C70 is an ideal solution for documentary filmmakers, independent filmmakers, commercial production teams, live event videographers, educational institutions, and corporate video professionals seeking cinema-quality imaging in a highly portable form factor.

As an authorized Canon dealer, B&H Photo offers genuine Canon products backed by manufacturer warranty, competitive pricing, knowledgeable customer support, and fast shipping.

This limited-time promotion allows professionals and aspiring filmmakers to invest in one of Canon’s most versatile Cinema EOS cameras while taking advantage of substantial instant savings.

For complete product specifications, current pricing, and availability, visit the Canon EOS C70 Cinema Camera product page at B&H Photo.

Find More Camera Info at B&H YouTube Canon C70 Cinema Camera YouTube Video

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry’s best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H’s Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

212-615-8820

B&H Photo Video

https://www.bhphotovideo.com

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SOURCE B&H Photo