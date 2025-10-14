TailorMed Introduces a New Era in Patient Empowerment

TailorMed now directly connects patients across its Affordability Network to life-changing support programs while keeping care teams connected.

TailorMed, a leading healthcare technology company, today unveiled a new digital experience that brings its innovative solutions directly to patients across its Affordability Network. For years, TailorMed has been building the industry’s most comprehensive Affordability Network, connecting patients to critical financial and support resources. The new patient-facing solution marks a pivotal moment in TailorMed’s evolution, reflecting the company’s belief that removing barriers must involve both care teams and the patients they serve.

Accessible on any device, the new experience allows patients to seamlessly identify and self-enroll in patient support programs, including copay assistance, foundation grants, government programs, and other affordability resources. Over time, it will expand to include education, reminders, and holistic support tools that help patients stay on therapy and manage their care.

TailorMed network partners will be able to extend this capability to their patients, broadening their reach without increasing administrative workload. This results in faster time to therapy, stronger adherence, and improved outcomes across the network.

“From the beginning, our goal has been to eliminate financial and logistical obstacles that prevent patients from getting the care they need,” said Srulik Dvorsky, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of TailorMed. “After years of working hand-in-hand with providers, pharmacies, and partners, we realized the next frontier was to empower patients directly, giving them access and autonomy, while keeping their care teams connected. We see this as the natural evolution in delivering sustainable, scalable support.”

The solution has been successfully implemented with select TailorMed partners, helping thousands of patients independently access vital financial assistance. This official unveiling marks the beginning of a broader rollout across the company’s nationwide network.

TailorMed’s extensive ecosystem of providers, pharmacies, and life science companies relies on its technology to eliminate barriers across the care continuum. Since its inception, TailorMed has unlocked more than $5 billion in financial assistance-helping millions of patients access the treatments they need.

About TailorMed

TailorMed is a comprehensive, end-to-end platform designed to eliminate barriers along the entire medication journey, from affordability to access and adherence. TailorMed’s innovations in healthcare are transforming how stakeholders-patients, providers, pharmacies, and life sciences-work together to ensure that every patient, across all medical conditions, can receive the treatment they need without delay. TailorMed’s enterprise solution manages the full lifecycle of patient support programs, reducing the cost of care and driving better outcomes. Thanks to its partnerships with life sciences, TailorMed creates unparalleled automation through direct integration with patient support programs. With the nation’s largest Affordability Network, deployed across more than 800 hospitals, 1,300 clinics, and 1,400 pharmacies, TailorMed powers organizations to create a seamless patient experience. Learn more at tailormed.co.

