Integrated Financial Technologies Enhances its Channel Program, Offering White-Label Customer Service Representatives to Address Staffing Gaps

MSPs Can Increase Revenues While Strengthening Customer Relationships

Integrated Financial Technologies(IFT), a leading provider of outsourced portfolio management and business processing services, announced it has enhanced its channel program by providing white-label customer service solutions that can be branded and monetized by channel partners. The program offers partners teams of highly skilled, locally sourced agents that can be monetized with end-user organizations on a subscription basis. This service enables customers by addressing staffing shortages in critical areas like customer engagement, technical support, business development, inside sales, and collections.

The program empowers MSPs and VARs to serve businesses in a challenging labor environment, marked by skill gaps and talent shortages in technology-related fields. According to the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), 69 percent of organizations reported difficulties recruiting for full-time positions in 2025. IFT’s educated smartsourcing team allows businesses to deliver superior service to their customers without increasing internal headcount.

IFT teams can be contracted for both long- and short-term projects, or on a seasonal basis. MSPs can expect to see margins on these services of up to 18 percent, while deepening relationships with business customers. IFT agents are experienced in a range of industries such as automotive sales, healthcare, finance, and government, and are fully experienced with compliance and reporting requirements across multiple categories.

IFT utilizes an AI-driven platform that enables representatives to handle tasks accurately and quickly. The company utilizes advanced speech recognition and new emotional analysis tools to properly handle customer service interactions.

“MSPs who can offer their customers well-skilled, AI-assisted customer service personnel will not only relieve a huge pain point, but will also enjoy significant margins with very little effort required,” said Tod Chisholm, president of IFT. “As technology progresses and the pool of talent continues to shrink, businesses need more effective ways to augment their capabilities and serve their customer needs-correctly and economically. Our program enables solution providers to solve their customers’ staffing needs while generating substantial revenues. As a white label provider, IFT manages the personnel while the MSP reaps the benefits.”

To become an IFT partner and offer smartsourcing services to end-customers, visit www.iftsolutions.com.

About Integrated Financial Technologies

Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT) is a market leader in delivering efficient, reliable, and secure back-office solutions for portfolio management to credit unions, lenders, and businesses across North America. Based in Vancouver, IFT’s unique combination of deep expertise and robust technology enables the company to provide a multitude of services in sales, collections, reporting, and customer care. IFT’s North American-based agents are fully trained in financial services processes and a host of service-related industries, and adhere to strict data privacy and security mandates. Their services enable organizations to increase revenue, lower operating costs, and improve customer service-without incurring added overhead. For more information, please visit www.iftsolutions.com.

PR Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni

Parallel Communications Group, Inc.

610-737-2140

𝕏: @Parallel_PR

LinkedIn

smattaboni@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: IFT

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire