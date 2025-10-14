5E Advanced Materials Ships 20 Tons of Boric Acid from U.S.-Based Fort Cady Operations for Specialty Glass Trial

Shipment Validates Operational Capability and Advances 5E’s Strategy to Establish a U.S. Supply of Critical Materials

An Additional 1,000 Pounds of Product to be Shipped for Domestic Boron Carbide Production

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (“5E” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:FEAM)(ASX:5EA), a development stage company focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of refined borates and advanced boron derivative materials, today announced the shipment of 20 tons of boric acid produced from its Fort Cady operations in Southern California. Later this week, the Company plans to ship an additional 1,000 pounds of boric acid for domestic boron carbide (B4C) production.

These shipments mark important milestones as the Company advances toward commercial production. The boric acid will be delivered to potential customers for evaluation and qualification as part of 5E’s ongoing engagement with downstream users in the energy, specialty glass, and defense sectors. China currently controls much of the boron carbide supply chain with limited alternative sources to secure the critical material domestically.

“Shipping 20 tons of high-quality boric acid represents an important step in our transition from development to commercial operations,” said Paul Weibel, Chief Executive Officer of 5E Advanced Materials. “These shipments confirm the quality of our product and the reliability of our process technology, reinforcing confidence in our near-term production path and our mission to establish a secure, U.S. supply of boron for industries that bolster national security and drive economic export growth.”

5E continues to focus on building a secure, U.S.-based supply of boron to support the energy transition, decarbonization and national security applications. The Company’s Fort Cady facility remains one of the largest known undeveloped boron deposits in North America and has been designated Critical Infrastructure by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

About 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq:FEAM)(ASX:5EA) is focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of refined borates and advanced boron materials, complemented by calcium-based co-products, and potentially other by-products such as lithium carbonate. The Company’s mission is to become a supplier of these critical materials to industries addressing global decarbonization, energy independence, food, national security, and the defense sector. The Company believes factors such as government regulation and incentives focused on domestic manufacturing and supply chains, and capital investments across industries will drive demand for end-use applications like solar and wind energy infrastructure, neodymium-ferro-boron magnets, defense applications, lithium-ion batteries, and other critical material applications. The business is based on the Company’s large domestic boron resource, which is located in Southern California and designated as Critical Infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties.

