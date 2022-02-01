TA Studios to Showcase Pioneering VR Solutions at Digital Oilfields Expo in Houston, Texas

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TA Studios, the AR/VR development division of Tests Assured, announced its participation in the forthcoming Digital Oilfields conference, set to take place in Houston, Texas March 4th and 5th. TA Studios will be demonstrating its virtual reality (VR) solutions, with a focus on safety and operations training for the energy sector.





A paradigm shift is underway in how the industry approaches training, inspection, maintenance, emergency drills and facility design. In 2022, the global demand for AR and VR in oil and gas was valued at 250.8 million USD. By 2030, the market is projected to reach 1494.88 million USD, potentially seeing a remarkable CAGR of 25%+ between 2023 and 20301.

In an industry recognized for its highly complex and risk-heavy operations, the integration of Virtual Reality based training offers the opportunity to deliver experience without danger, improve remote collaboration, minimize downtime, and resolve problems rapidly at a reduced cost… all powerful motivators for adoption.

As the energy industry seeks innovative ways to enhance operational efficiency and safety, TA Studios offers VR technologies that promise to transform traditional oilfield operations. The company’s VR development services are tailored to meet the specific needs of the energy sector, enabling companies to simulate and analyze various operational scenarios in a virtual environment. This approach not only reduces risks but also significantly cuts down on costs and time associated with field operations training.

Gordon Bell, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing at Tests Assured, will deliver a keynote address titled “Transforming Oilfield Operations with XR Technologies: Digital Revolution in the Energy Sector.” The presentation will delve into the profound impact of extended reality (XR) technologies on the energy industry, showcasing the potential of VR and augmented reality (AR) to redefine oilfield operations.

“Tests Assured is honored to participate in the Digital Oilfields conference and demonstrate how VR solutions can pave the way for a new era in the energy sector,” said Gordon Bell. “Our keynote address will highlight the transformative power of XR technologies to enhance efficiency and safety in oilfield operations. I look forward to engaging with industry leaders and showcasing our commitment to innovation in this rapidly evolving field.”

TA Studios is focused on creating bespoke virtual experiences that cater to diverse training needs in various fields, including Oil & Gas Safety Training, general workplace training, industrial training, and more. Trending applications for VR encompass standardized training and visualization such as Fire Safety & Evacuation Procedures and OSHA training and expand to more complex and creative use cases like Architectural Visualization, Metaverse Solutions, 3D Interior Planning and even entertainment.

The Digital Oilfields conference is an essential gathering for professionals in the energy sector, offering a platform for sharing knowledge, discussing challenges, and exploring the latest technological advancements. Tests Assured’s participation underscores the company’s dedication to driving innovation and supporting the energy industry’s transition towards AR/VR-based training and digitization.

